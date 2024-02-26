MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives from Autobus-Transco and the CSN Workers' Union met with the Minister of Labour, Jean Boulet on Friday to discuss the current labor dispute affecting 350 school bus drivers and 15,000 students in the schools of the Lester B Pearson and English Montreal School Boards, Montreal and Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Centers, as well as Collège Sainte-Anne.

Following the meeting, Minister Boulet supports moving these negotiations to arbitration, stating publicly that "If I have the consent of both parties, I refer to an arbitrator the next day and it will put an end to the labor dispute. There is no reason not to accept that an arbitrator looks into this file. It takes into account the competition, competitors, working conditions that are in collective labour agreements of the same nature. And it is an expert, a third party, who is neutral, impartial and objective."

Autobus Transco has been suggesting third-party arbitration since the beginning of January, but the CSN has continued to reject this reasonable proposal which harmed students' school attendance. With Autobus Transco and the Minister of Labour supporting referring this matter to arbitration, the only party which is prolonging this needless strike is the CSN. Transco stands ready to take these negotiations to arbitration and start transporting students as soon as possible. We urge the CSN to do the same.

For further information: Claude Breton, [email protected]