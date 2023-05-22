Auto-Jobs & Autosphere: Union of Two Auto Sector Giants

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Velan Media, owner of the jobboard Auto-Jobs.ca , is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rousseau Communication, the parent company of Autosphere magazine and its digital counterpart autosphere.ca.

The union of the two consolidates Groupe Velan Media's position as a leader within the Quebec and Canadian automotive markets. As Isabelle Courteau, former head of Rousseau Communication, points out, "the acquisition of Autosphere is the next logical step in Groupe Velan Media continued development. Auto-Jobs and Autosphere are well known throughout the automotive industry. The two brands are complementary and are a natural fit."

Auto-Jobs and Autosphere are well-known brands, are complementary, and are a natural fit. Tweet this

An essential auto industry duo

Auto-Jobs and Autosphere were both already leaders in their respective fields of expertise before joining forces.

Auto-Jobs, launched in 2005, revolutionized traditional automotive sector newspaper- and radio-based recruitment advertisement models, thanks to their specialized web platform which connects workers and employers directly. Auto-Jobs was an immediate success and remains, nearly 20 years later, the reference search engine for employers and candidates in the automotive sector, with the largest community of professionals in Quebec.

Over the years, Auto-Jobs has also added numerous options to its initial offering, including copywriting, marketing and personalized recruiting services provided by automotive industry experts.

Autosphere has been published in magazine form since 1995 and online since 1997. This specialized, Canada-wide publication, today covers five industry sectors, making it the undisputed Canadian reference for B2B automotive industry content targeting dealers, fleet managers, as well as tire, collision and mechanical shops with daily articles on the Web and in print (12 issues/yr., French & English, 50,000+ copies). Autosphere's editorial team is made up of a core group of experienced journalists, as well as over 60 professional columnists and Canadian auto industry players.

A promising union

Both Auto-Jobs and Autosphere had already carved out names for themselves in the automotive sector, so their fusion is very promising from a developmental perspective.

"Auto-Jobs' undisputed expertise in employment recruitment and Autosphere's impressive Canada-wide network of contacts are a perfect fit and are sure to drive the Group's growth," states Isabelle Courteau.

"With this acquisition, Groupe Velan Media consolidates its position as a publisher in the automotive industry. By combining Autosphere's content with Auto-Jobs' job listings, we'll be able to better serve industry advertisers, employers, readers and candidates," adds Groupe Velan Media CEO René Lewandowski.

About Groupe Velan Media

Groupe Velan Media is the parent company of legal publication Droit-inc and now Autosphere, as well as jobboards: Auto-Jobs, Espresso-Jobs, Secretaire-inc and Genie-inc. It also offers web marketing and talent acquisition services via Uman Recruitment, which caters to various group platform businesses.

Auto-Jobs

Web: https://www.auto-jobs.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emploisautojobs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auto-jobs.ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BuZCa8SIfB7/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@autojobs_

Autosphere

Web (in English and French): https://autosphere.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autosphere.ca

Twitter: https://twitter.com/autosphere_ca

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/autosphere-en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autosphere.ca/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/autospheretv

SOURCE Groupe Velan Média Inc.

For further information: Source: Stéphanie Massé, National Sales Director, Autosphere & Auto-jobs.ca, Email: [email protected], Cell: (514) 476-1171