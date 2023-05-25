Auto-Jobs & Autosphere Appoint New National Sales Manager

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Velan Media, owner of Auto-Jobs.ca and new owner of Autosphere magazine, is strengthening its position as Canada's leader in automotive-sector employment, recruitment and content by announcing the appointment of Stéphanie Massé as National Sales Manager for both organizations.

Stéphanie Massé has been active in the automotive industry for over 20 years. She joined Auto Journal as an intern in 2003 and quickly made her mark by coordinating the marketing and sales department. Since 2010, she has focused exclusively on sales as Key Account Manager for Autosphere magazine, Canada's leading automotive B2B publication. She oversees a substantial portfolio of major clients including Fix Network, NAPA, TotalEnergies, Subaru Canada and Point S, in addition to being on the organizing committee of the Quebec chapter of the NAFA Fleet Management Association.

As National Sales Manager for Autosphere and Auto-Jobs, Massé intends to build on both sister brands' reputation and expertise with a view to driving Groupe Velan Media's development.

"Auto-Jobs and Autosphere are complementary leading brands in the automotive market that have great synergy together. I will therefore work to be an effective intermediary between them, and am proud to represent, along with my sales team, the most complete offer on the Canadian automotive market," says Massé.

René Lewandowski, CEO of Groupe Velan Media, also welcomes the arrival of Stéphanie Massé as head of National Sales for its automotive division: "Stephanie's vast experience combined with Autosphere and Auto-Jobs inherent strengths will consolidate our position across Canada. I am delighted to welcome her to our management team."

About Groupe Velan Media

Groupe Velan Media is the parent company of legal publication Droit-inc and now Autosphere, as well as employment websites: Auto-Jobs, Espresso-Jobs, Secrétaire-inc and Génie-inc. It also offers web marketing and talent acquisition services via Uman recrutement, which caters to various group platform businesses.

