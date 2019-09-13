Autism Speaks Canada is excited to announce their new partnership with MKM group and Shattered Dreams Esports

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Together with MKM group and Shattered Dreams (SxD) Esports, a Toronto Based Esports Organization, Autism Speaks Canada (ASC) will launch their first gaming program, ASC Game On, to help raise funds and to spread a message of understanding and acceptance of autism across Canada.

ASC Game On is a fundraising initiative for Esports teams, players, streamers on Twitch and Mixer. Starting Sept 16, 2019 Shattered Dream Esports will host a weekly charity stream every Monday with a goal of raising $20,000 by World Autism Month, April 2020. All proceeds raised will go towards Autism Speaks Canada.

"Gaming transcends limitations and connects communities. Gaming is an ideal gateway for social communication - its an outlet for self-expression it provides a voice to those who have a different way of expressing themselves," said Evan Kubes, President and Co-founder of MKM Group. "The SxD Esports family is excited to partner with Autism Speaks Canada to raise funds and spread a message of understanding and acceptance of people with autism," said Chris Lamarucciola, CEO of Shattered Dreams eSports. "We are so excited to launch our first gaming partnership program that will harness the talents and energy of the Canadian gaming industry. We are thankful to our partners at MKM group and Shattered Dreams for their generous support." said Jill Farber, Executive Director, Autism Speaks Canada.

Ways to Participate

Donate to support your favorite Shattered Dream (SxD) Esports team member by visiting their Tiltify stream https://tiltify.com/+sxd-esports/profile

Alternatively, you can donate directly at www.autismspeaks.ca/donate

ASC Game On link on Twitch https://twitch.tv/sxd_esports and Mixer https://mixer.com/sxd_esports

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Learn more and join the conversation:

Company Website: www.AutismSpeaks.ca

Autism Speaks Canada Game ON www.AutismSpeaks.ca/GameON #ASCGameON

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn @AutismSpeaksCanada

Twitter @AutismSpeaksCan

About MKM Group

Global firm based in Toronto, Marcus Kubes Management Group ("MKM") is Canada's first full-service law firm and management agency dedicated to esports and content creators.

MKM is invested in helping clients navigate the esports ecosystem and its expanding landscape, while building the infrastructure and regulatory framework necessary to make esports an eminent player in the Canadian market and global consciousness. https://www.mkmesports.com/

About Shattered Dreams Esports

SxD Esports is a Toronto Based Esports Organization that prides itself in player development in the Canadian amateur esports scene. Established in August 2018, SxD has grown to 30 players and streamers from across the Greater Toronto Area. The organization operates out of Waves Egaming, an Esports arena, where you can find SxD players training and streaming on a weekly basis. This will be home to all the team streams for the ASC campaign. https://sxdesports.ca/

