Autism Speaks Canada is excited to announce their new partnership with bubly sparkling water beverage

"Partnerships with friends like bubly sparkling water beverage allow us to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. We are grateful for their support and look forward to building bigger and better program with PepsiCo Canada." said Jill Farber, Executive Director at Autism Speaks Canada. "We are excited to launch our bubly Smile Stands and encourage Canadians to participate this summer. We are proud to be supporting Autism Speaks Canada and their ongoing dedication to a disorder that impacts so many families." said Lourdes Seminario, Sr. Marketing Director at PepsiCo Canada.

Ways to Participate

To host a fun ASC bubly Smile Stand between July 31 to September 2, 2019 , please register using this link. Autism Speaks Canada will send you a free ASC bubly Smile Stand Kit that will have everything you need to host a successful smile stand.

You can also participate by buying a bubly at these smile stands. Locations for these stands can be found using this link.

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Learn more and join the conversation:

Company Website: www.AutismSpeaks.ca

National Autism Speaks Canada bubly Smile Stand: www.AutismSpeaks.ca/bubly

About bubly sparkling water beverage

bubly, PepsiCo Beverages Canada's sparkling water brand that is full of flavor. It comes in five flavors; strawberrybubly, limebubly, grapefruitbubly, orangebubly and cherrybubly! No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles!

Company Website: http://www.pepsico.ca/

SOURCE Autism Speaks Canada

For further information: Sarah Ahmed, Director, Marketing & Communications, Autism Speaks Canada, (647) 241-7746 (mobile), (416) 362-6227 ext. 208, sarahahmed@autismspeakscan.ca

