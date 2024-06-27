Authentica Solutions Secures $6.2 Million in Funding Led by Owl Ventures to Transform Intelligence Management in Education

Stakeholders Across the Education Ecosystem Rely on Authentica Solutions to enable faster, more secure, and

higher quality Intelligence Provisioning and they are just getting started.

ATLANTA , June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Authentica Solutions™, a leader in data integration and intelligence management solutions for the education sector, today announced the successful completion of a $6.2 Million Series Seed funding round led by Owl Ventures, the largest EdTech focused venture capital firm globally. The company's Education Intelligence Platform, Authentica seed™, empowers stakeholders across the education ecosystem by providing the flexibility, security, and clear data ownership needed to support their evolving technology investments that drive learning outcomes.

The infusion of capital will further Authentica Solutions' mission to accelerate from data management to intelligence management, while making substantial advances toward solving interoperability in the education sector. Authentica's mission is to empower institutions to unlock the full potential of their data investments to achieve actionable decisions. Authentica accomplishes this by enabling exceptional integration, automated data quality improvement, and top-tier data management and provisioning within a secure single source of intelligence.

"We are thrilled to partner with Owl Ventures as we continue our journey to transform data interoperability in education," said Russell Long, co-founder and CEO of Authentica Solutions. "We believe the experience and expertise from the Owl team will further empower our customer-centric culture and help us expand our solutions designed to transform how the education ecosystem manages their intelligence."

The education community is very dynamic and has dramatically changed since COVID with a focus on serving K-12 school districts, higher education at all levels, departments/ministries of education, edtech software providers (enterprise and web based), systems integrators, and key strategic partners. The importance of having explicit clarity in the development of an exceptional ecosystem focused on academic growth, coupled with solutions that empower true data ownership for our customers is clear.

"A foundational principle behind the design of the Authentica seed™ platform is to ensure educational institutions have complete control and ownership over their data," noted Long. "We can deliver these capabilities by bringing proven, enterprise-level cloud technologies from the commercial world to propel learning intelligence."

"Authentica has such a deep background, backed by an amazing team. Working to solve insanely complex challenges in education," noted Long, "The market is ready for an enterprise cloud solution that can satisfy the never-ending demand for interoperability and quality of data to deliver actionable analytics and the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI)."

Owl Ventures, known for its extensive portfolio of leading EdTech companies and with over $2 billion in assets under management, recognized the transformative potential of Authentica Solutions' team and experience. "We are excited to partner with Authentica Solutions and support their innovative approach to data management in education," said Amit Patel, managing director of Owl Ventures. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional value aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of education."

"With this investment we are poised to accelerate advancements in our platform, driving greater efficiency and insights for educators, administrators, and students," added Gene Garcia, co-founder and CTO of Authentica Solutions. "Our goal is to create a seamless and secure data ecosystem that supports the diverse needs of the education community and its partners."

As Authentica Solutions expands its impact, the company remains dedicated to its core values of servant leadership, high accountability, and ethical principles. The new funding will enable the team to scale operations, invest in research and development, and broaden their reach to more institutions and EdTech partners seeking innovative data solutions.

Looking to the future, Authentica Solutions is also innovating in advanced research with a project currently in stealth mode: Authentica reach™. Authentica reach™ will be an enterprise platform built directly upon the Authentica seed™ platform, empowering K12 institutions with advanced intelligence, accessibility, and an AI-driven system to support all individuals involved with students with diverse needs.

Authentica Solutions is excited to continue the journey with EduLab Capital Partners who also participated beyond their initial November 2023 investment as part of the Series Seed closing. "We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with Authentica and assist leadership with international expansion through our own platform in Asia," said Liam Pisano, Managing Partner at EduLab Capital Partners.

Long and Garcia also commented, "We also recognize an early investor and contributor, the late Steve Liffick. His contributions and vision for serving the education space globally will continue to live forward through those of us he influenced directly."

About Authentica Solutions

Authentica Solutions is a leading provider of intelligence management, data integration and the EduLake™, a Modern Data Estate, for the Education sector. Founded by Russell Long and Gene Garcia, Authentica Solutions has a proven track record of innovation and impact across the global education landscape. The company's flagship product, Authentica seed™, is an Education Intelligence Platform that empowers institutions to unlock the full potential of their data through exceptional integration, automated quality improvement, AI, and top-tier data management. Authentica Solutions drives change through Authentica seed™, Medicaid solution engineering services, and Authentica phoenix™ Special Education software. Authentica seed™ is currently offered in United States and Canada with planned expansion into Asia, Australia, and UK in the near future. Authentica serves K12 school districts, Higher Education Universities and Colleges, Departments and Ministries of Education, Education Software Providers (EdTech), System Integrators, and Strategic Partners. For more information, visit [ Authentica Solutions ](https://authenticasolutions.com).

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused on the education technology market. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Owl Ventures invests in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum encompassing early childhood, K-12, higher education, and career mobility/professional learning. The firm has deep domain expertise and leverages a global network of Limited Partners, investors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies. [ Owl Ventures ] (https:owlvc.com)

About EduLab Capital Partners

EduLab Capital Partners is a seed stage venture capital firm focused exclusively on the education market, investing in business models that transcend the traditional education landscape. The Company's Boston- and Tokyo-based team provides foundational support to entrepreneurs to help expand their customer base, make key early-stage hires, and raise additional capital for profitable and sustainable growth. EduLab's education market savvy and artificial intelligence expertise provide unique leverage points for its investments, while the Company's network of global partnerships and distribution channels provide its portfolio companies with the depth and reach to quickly accelerate product integration and impact. For more information, visit EduLab Capital Partners .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Russell Long

CEO/Founder

Authentica Solutions

214.450.5338

[email protected]

Malvika Bhagwat

Partner and Head of Outcomes; Portfolio Services

Owl Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE Authentica Solutions