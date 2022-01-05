AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT releases its FIRST Eau de Toilette for Skin and Hair

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Crafted as a response to today's consumer, experiencing life in the now,

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT, a holistic, vegan* co-created care and styling brand, today announces the launch of the new AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette for skin and hair.

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT continues to pave the way forward with authentic products – products with integrity and a no-filter attitude. Most recently, it launched four exciting vegan product innovations (Indulging Fluid Oil, Nymph Salt Spray, Airy Texture Spray, Nude Powder Spray). More and more often, salon clients are expecting an experience that goes beyond hair; it's about connecting all the senses through a mindful memento. A lasting moment that is fondly remembered. The new AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette evokes memories of this experience.

Just as fingertips have a unique print, the body has an individual scent of its own. Based on the beliefs of raw and real beauty, the first Eau de Toilette from AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT isn't about masking or covering-up; it's about enhancing the notes that make you, 'you'.

The new Eau de Toilette captures our signature fragrance that can be found within the AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Styling collection; think fresh linen, white flowers and powdery violet notes that have been carefully blended for a subtle scent. The fresh perfume balances elegance and character with a clean finish.

With sustainability built into the brand's ethos, the AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette also comes in a beautiful flacon-style glass bottle that's made from 25% recycled glass. This is packaged in a carbon-neutral box certified by Climate Partner, which confirms that unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions have been offset.

*All formulas are vegan-friendly, except AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Shaping Cream, containing Beeswax and Amplify Mousse containing Chitosan. We are working towards a complete vegan portfolio.

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette at a glance :

Fragrance for skin and hair

Designed to complement an individual's character

With notes of fresh linen, white flowers and powdery violets

Registered by the Vegan Society™

Bottled in a 25% recycled glass flacon and packed in a carbon-neutral box

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Eau de Toilette launched January 3, 2022 in Canada.

AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT Online and Digital

Authentic beauty doesn't need sophisticated photo filters; it's what comes naturally that stands out in a crowd. Free from the forced, it's about real style; perfect in its simplicity. The #authenticbeautymovement believes that you can't fake character – it shows. Discover the mindset behind AUTHENTIC BEAUTY CONCEPT and start your path to authentic beauty: authenticbeautyconcept.ca. Here you can explore the latest innovations – including the new Eau de Toilette – and the ethos behind them. Be inspired by expert talks from globally relevant hairdressers and immerse yourself in a holistic brand co-created with a unique collective.

Don't forget to connect and share with the community on the @authenticbeautyconcept.ca social media channels – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube – using the #authenticbeautymovement hashtag.

