Australis Capital Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Paytron Merchant Services

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce AUSA has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% of Paytron, LLC ("Paytron"), a privately held omnichannel payment services provider, which will continue its operations as a wholly-owned subsidiary as well as expand the existing service offering of the Cocoon Technology™ platform.

Founded in 2015, Paytron offers merchant services, including credit and debit card processing, secure gateway processing, point of sale hardware, card terminals and business loans. Partnered with some of the largest companies in the payment processing industry, Paytron's team brings significant experience in merchant services and independent sales organizations (ISOs). Upon completion of the acquisition, Paytron will continue to operate as an ISO and become the payment branch for Cocoon Technology, an operating subsidiary of AUSA.

Marc Ruben will also join the AUSA team as Vice President, Payments. Marc is a respected payments executive, proven leader, and force behind multiple high-achieving U.S.-centric merchant sales organizations. He provides a wealth of experience in building strategic partnerships as well as large National and Regional Sales Teams. His experience and successful stints at Bank of America Merchant Services, Sun Trust Merchant Services and First Data Canada over the past 20 years will provide an excellent foundation in payments for the Cocoon Technology team.

"Through our acquisition of Paytron and the addition of Marc Ruben and his team, Cocoon Technology will be positioned to bundle self-service technology, payment processing technology and ISO referral networks across North America," said Cleve Tzung, SVP, M&A at AUSA. "These existing relationships will aid in the growth of Cocoon Technology sales while providing dispensaries with an even more robust self-service solution."

"I'm very excited to be bringing over 20 years of expertise in the payments space to AUSA," said Marc Ruben, VP, Payments at AUSA. "I look forward to rapid growth as we bring our existing partnerships to the AUSA family."

The LOI is non-binding and the completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., Green Therapeutics, LLC., and Cocoon Technology LLC.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at [email protected].

