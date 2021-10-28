Auston Matthews Risks Trademark Moustache as He Aims to Raise $134,000 for Movember and Men's Health

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Auston Matthews' infamous moustache may be "Mo" more as the NHL star puts his famous facial hair on the line in a bid to raise money and awareness for Movember and men's health. Currently one of the most famous moustaches in professional hockey, Matthews has once again committed to shaving off his trademark Mo if he raises $134,000 for the global men's health charity by the end of November.

Auston formally announced his Movember partnership and fundraising plans in a satirical video (download HERE) that appeared today on his social media. Straight out of what looks to be an 80's movie set, Matthews walks viewers through his personal "Mo-seum" - a unique collection of moustache memorabilia including everything from moustachioed taxidermy to a houseplant trimmed into the shape of a classic Mo, showing how seriously he is taking his fundraising challenge this year.

While Matthews' "Mo-seum" may be a work of fiction (or maybe it's not…) and whether you love or hate his legendary moustache, fans are encouraged to donate to Auston's Movember Mo Space (www.movember.com/austonmatthews), which can be accessed using the link in his Instagram bio. Once he reaches his goal of $134,000, the Mo will become a thing of the past, joining the rest of his moustache relics in the "Mo-seum". More importantly, the money raised through Auston's Movember fundraiser will be invested back into ground-breaking research and programs targeting men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

"Supporting men's health and wellness initiatives is important to me and Movember does a great job bringing awareness and funding key programs throughout the year," says Matthews. "I am proud to partner again with Movember this month to raise funds and awareness alongside them."

Movember is the world's leading men's health organization and will kick off its 15th annual campaign on November 1st. Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) go towards funding innovative global programs and research focusing on Movember's primary cause areas, including men's mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

"For better or for worse, Auston Matthews has one of the most talked-about moustaches in hockey, so we're thrilled to welcome him back for the Movember 2021 campaign," says Todd Minerson, Country Director for Movember Canada. "We're confident fans across the country will band together this Movember and that - this year - we'll finally be saying goodbye to that notorious lip sweater at the end of the month, and raise some amazing awareness and funds for men's health."

For those looking to join Auston in raising awareness for Movember - Mo Bros and Mo Sisters can sign-up and create their own Mo Space at www.Movember.com where they can choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men's mental and physical health.

Fans can have their say and donate to Auston's Mo Space movember.com/austonmatthews .

About Movember:

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: Press contact: Fresh PR, Jo-Anne Stayner, [email protected], +1 604-603-0657; Movember Canada, Sonya Friesen, Public Relations Manager - Canada, [email protected], +1 613-808-1702