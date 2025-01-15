AUS announces President’s Scholarship for international students

SHARJAH, UAE, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- American University of Sharjah (AUS), invites outstanding international students to apply for the President's Scholarship for Fall 2025. Open to applicants who have completed their secondary education outside the UAE, this scholarship provides talented students with the opportunity to join a dynamic academic community that fosters innovation, collaboration and leadership.

AUS is ranked among the top five universities in the UAE for its number of international students according to QS World University Rankings 2025 and third for its international student ratio in the Arab region according to QS Arab Region University Rankings 2024. With a campus that represents approximately 90 nationalities, AUS offers an inclusive and vibrant environment where diverse perspectives enrich academic and personal growth.

The scholarship covers full tuition and lab fees, on-campus housing, student medical insurance and a monthly stipend to support living expenses. Recipients also benefit from three annual round-trip tickets during their studies.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, underscored the significance of the scholarship, stating: "The President's Scholarship reflects our steadfast commitment to providing talented students from around the globe with access to an education that is both transformative and empowering."

Students at AUS benefit from remarkable opportunities to engage in innovative research studies, thanks to the establishment of six cutting-edge research centers. These include the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure and Robotics Research Center; the Materials Research Center; the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development; the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center; the Center for Arab Studies and Islamic Civilizations; and the Advanced Biosciences and Bioengineering Research Center.

Located in Sharjah, the cultural capital of the UAE, AUS combines tradition with modernity on a campus that inspires exploration and discovery. AUS students are immersed in a thriving ecosystem of cultural heritage, entrepreneurship and technological advancement. The vibrant campus life offers opportunities for personal development and engagement through over 120 student-led organizations, including cultural clubs that celebrate global traditions, academic associations that drive professional excellence and interest-based clubs that cater to diverse passions and talents.

The President's Scholarship is open for applications until Thursday, April 17, 2025, and renewable for students who continue to meet the scholarship's requirements. Prospective applicants can visit apply.aus.edu to learn more about the eligibility criteria and submit their applications. To know more about the scholarships and grants offered by AUS, visit www.aus.edu/scholarship.

