AURP Announces Canada's MaRS Discovery District, McMaster Innovation Park & David Johnston Research + Technology Park to Co-Host AURP 2022 International Conference

With the theme of "GLOBAL INNOVATION AT SCALE: ROBUST STRATEGY. DELIVERING IMPACT," the Ontario Life Sciences Corridor, which includes the Toronto, Hamilton and Waterloo region, represents the ideal host location for AURP's 2022 International Conference. The Ontario life sciences and innovation corridor has a diverse ecosystem with a combination of start-ups, step-ups and established multi-national corporations with leading researchers and innovators who have pioneered transformational discoveries within the region and the world.

Hyatt Regency Toronto will serve as the conference hotel headquarters with programming and sessions situated at the MaRS Conference Center. The conference schedule will include tours of the MaRS Discovery District and new Waterfront Innovation Centre. Session topics include global business strategies advancing sectors including the entrepreneurial network; lifesciences/bio; partnerships to accelerate innovation; impact workforce development; and more.

"All of us in the global AURP community are truly excited and energized with MaRS Discovery District, David Johnston Research + Technology Park and McMaster Innovation Park set to team up and host our 2022 International Conference," said Leah Burton, AURP President, and Director of Centennial Campus Partnership Office at NC State University in Raleigh, NC. "The collection of talent, innovation and infrastructure represented within these three leading research parks is nearly unparalleled – and we look forward to learning more about how these institutions are powering Greater Toronto's tech and research economy."

"Greater Toronto is an undeniable hotbed of research and innovation, as well as job creation, in North America," said Brian Darmody, CEO of AURP. "We look forward to the dynamic new exchange of ideas, knowledge and best practices among our co-hosts and global AURP Member community."

"Regional and global partnerships are integral in strengthening our innovation ecosystem," said Ty Shattuck, CEO of McMaster Innovation Park. "Our [co-chairs] collaboration for AURP 2022 is recognition of our individual strengths and responsibility to co-evolve for exponential growth and success."

"Research parks have always been magnets for talented people, transformative technologies and groundbreaking ideas," said Mike Pereira, Manager, David Johnston Research + Technology Park, University of Waterloo. "The AURP International Conference is an exciting opportunity to bring park leaders from around the world to Toronto for the first time to celebrate innovation and work together to continue building communities of excellence."

"We are thrilled to be co-hosting the 2022 AURP International Conference at the MaRS Centre in Toronto in partnership with McMaster Innovation Park and the David Johnston Research + Technology Park," said Randal Froebelius, Project Executive & Senior Advisor, MaRS Innovations Hubs. "This will be one of the most engaging AURP Conferences yet, as we showcase our new physical developments, as well as our growing life sciences corridor. Be sure to attend!"

AURP's Annual International Conference is hosted by university or institution-based research parks, giving conference attendees robust opportunities to learn about and see first-hand how other research parks operate and chart their growth paths. Learn more at https://international.aurp.net/

AURP is pleased to announce the organizations sponsoring the 2022 AURP International Conference. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

About AURP:

AURP, a not-for-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

About the co-hosts: MaRS Discovery District is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startup and scale-ups tackling key issues in health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. McMaster Innovation Park is Canada's premier research park based in the heart of Hamilton Ontario. It is home to over one hundred companies in the Life Science, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing and high-tech sectors. The David Johnston Research + Technology Park is one of Canada's largest, most successful innovation districts. R+T Park is committed to fostering the development of cutting-edge technology by helping leading organizations innovate, access top talent, and tap into a world-class ecosystem of startups.

