Aurora Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Five Dash 8-400 Aircraft from De Havilland Canada

DUBAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, during the Dubai Airshow, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) announced that Aurora has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase five Dash 8-400 aircraft. Aurora, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, is based in Sakhalin, Russia. The airline currently operates eight Dash 8 aircraft, including two Dash 8-400 turboprops.

"We are very excited about the expansion of our fleet to include additional Dash 8-400 aircraft," said Konstantin Sukhorebrik, General Director, Aurora. "The aircraft's diverse capabilities and jet-like performance will support our growing network and meet the increasing demands for charter operations. We aim to increase traffic and expand our local, regional and international footprint with the additional aircraft. In the future, we plan on ordering more Dash 8-400 aircraft as we look to streamline our fleet with a harmonized configuration. The opportunity to increase seat capacity with the new configurations offered by De Havilland Canada allows us to tap into growth and new markets."

"The outstanding economics and performance of the Dash 8-400 aircraft make it an exceptional addition to any fleet, and we are always pleased when an airline reorders our Dash 8-400 aircraft to expand their operations," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "We will assist Aurora as they review funding options for the five Dash 8-400 aircraft and work to finalize a firm purchase agreement."

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. Increasingly, the company is focused on the cost competitiveness of aircraft across their lifespan.

https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

De Havilland Canada's media kit, which includes photos and images, is available at https://dehavilland.com

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

For further information: Philippa King, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, philippa.king@dehavilland.com, +1 416 375 3062