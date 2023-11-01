Aurora Royalties Inc. - Resignation of Director

TSXV: AUR.H

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Aurora Royalties Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora"), announces the resignation of Tim Earle as director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Earle for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Aurora Royalties Inc.

Aurora Royalties Inc. is a North American exploration company based in Toronto, ON, Canada. We are currently focused on exploring for precious metals in North America.

DISCLAIMER

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees, but only predictions. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to vary significantly from current expectations. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, as identified in the Company's disclosure record on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake to publicly update these forward looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Aurora Royalties Inc.

For further information: please contact: Kieran Prashad, President & CEO of Aurora Royalties Inc. at +1 (416) 619-2005.