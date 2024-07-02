Aurora Royalties Inc. Announces AGM Results and Election of Directors

TSXV: AUR.H

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Royalties Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora"), is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Friday, June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the matters submitted to shareholders at the Meeting were approved by 99.11% of shareholder votes or higher, including the election of all four management nominees to the board of directors, the re-appointment of DNTW Toronto LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

In particular, Mr. Michael Sheridan was elected at the Meeting as a director of the Company, and the Company has today reconstituted the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") to comprise the following directors:

Michael Sheridan (Chair)

(Chair) Rahim Kassam

Cameron Andrews

All members of the Audit Committee are independent directors (as such term is defined in National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees).

About Aurora Royalties Inc.

Aurora Royalties Inc. is a North American exploration company based in Toronto, ON, Canada. We are currently focused on exploring for precious metals in North America.

DISCLAIMER

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, including any statement to the effect that the Company will continue to explore for precious metals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees, but only predictions. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to vary significantly from current expectations, including any adverse change in the mining markets or capital markets generally, in applicable regulatory regimes, and the ability of the Company to successfully raise the capital it requires. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are more fully discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, as identified in the Company's disclosure record on www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Please contact: Kieran Prashad, President & CEO of Aurora Royalties Inc. at +1 (416) 619-2005.