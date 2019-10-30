Aurora Cannabis Launches National Safety Campaign on Edibles

In the visual style of Not Safe For Work (NSFW)¸ the campaign creative will depict blurred images of cookies, gummies and other edibles products stamped with the wording: ADULTS ONLY, stating "Edibles are coming and they're not for kids. Ask a budtender or learn more at www.readyforedibles.com "

The campaign can be seen at cannabis retail outlets across Canada and will be complemented online with digital assets as well as other out-of-home opportunities to connect with consumers.

"The roll-out of Aurora's next generation of high-quality cannabis products is very exciting and we are proud to be able to offer new forms like vapes, concentrates and edibles," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. "We want to make sure consumers have the information they need to understand the differences in these products, how to consume them responsibly, and most importantly, that they should be kept away from children and pets."

Educational content will also focus on identifying signs of over-consumption, understanding the differences in onset times and effects, cautions around mixing with alcohol and driving while intoxicated. All of Aurora's NextGen cannabis products, including cookies, gummies, chocolates and mints, will include the certified, lab-tested concentration of THC and CBD.

Check out the campaign creative attached to this release.

Before you get started with edibles, prepare yourself by learning how to consume safely. Visit www.readyforedibles.com to learn more.

About Aurora

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Aurora is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies.

