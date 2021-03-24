Aurora Biomed announces Health Canada approval for FaStep Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

The new 15-minute Rapid COVID-19 Antigen test is based on a lateral-flow immunochromatographic assay and does not require additional equipment or reader for detection or sample analyses. The test detects antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal specimens collected from individuals suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19.

"This is a major breakthrough to facilitate the reopening of schools, businesses and international borders," says Dr. Dong Liang, CEO, Aurora Biomed. "Since this rapid antigen test does not require a reader, they are extremely portable and can be administered in point-of-care settings. We are confident that our test will be a game-changer because it can provide rapid results in doctor's offices, urgent care clinics and hospitals, they could have a key role in expanding access to testing and providing timely information to patients and providers. It's not meant to replace PCR and, in fact, a positive result should be further confirmed by a PCR test," says Dr. Liang

The Rapid COVID-19 Antigen test is a self-contained, single use test that is easy to administer in a point-of-care setting and can be conducted by non-laboratory healthcare professionals. However, laboratories in British Columbia carrying out these tests for diagnostic purposes will be required to be accredited under the province's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) as well as the Clinical Microbiology Proficiency Testing (CMPT) program affiliated with the University of British Columbia.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has been serving the global scientific research community through the development of innovative laboratory solutions since 1990. In addition to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody testing kits, the company provides various solutions such as automated liquid handling platforms for virus detection workflows including PCR and NGS. The company also specializes in ion channel screening technologies and services to support drug discovery and drug safety assessment programs. As a commitment to the research community, Aurora has been hosting the 'Precision Medicine and Ion Channel Retreat Conference' annually for the past several years exploring cutting edge technology and innovative research from around the world. Find out more about Aurora Biomed at www.aurorabiomed.com.

