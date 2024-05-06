Aurion Resources Provides Corporate Update

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") wishes to update shareholders with respect to the status of the Company's Right of First Refusal ("ROFR") as set out in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2024 (the "Prior News Release"). The ROFR expires on May 9, 2024.

The Company is considering a number of options as a result of receiving the Notice of Sale and Offer (as defined in the Prior News Release) and has held discussions with several parties in connection with determining its response to the Notice of Sale and Offer. The Company is also considering a range of other strategic alternatives, at both the asset and corporate level. It is likely that certain of these discussions will continue beyond the current expiry date of the Notice of Sale and Offer, whether or not Aurion accepts the offer set forth in the Notice of Sale and Offer.

