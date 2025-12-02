Aurion Reports the First Results from the Autumn Drill Program at Kaaresselkä, Risti property

Drill intercepts, including 3.72 g/t Au over 10.35 m and 1.19 g/t Au over 15.00 m, extend the mineralized system by approximately 100 m at depth

Further evidence on the continuity of the mineralized system at Kaaresselkä

Results pending for over 20 holes, drilling ongoing

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results for five holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

Further evidence on the continuity of the mineralized system at Kaaresselkä 3.72 g/t Au over 10.35 m from 217.90 m and 1.50 g/t Au over 5.65 m from 259.00 m (KS25129) Approximately 100 m below 1.00 g/t Au over 16.60 m from 99.30 m (KS24076) 1.19 g/t Au over 15.00 m from 299.60 m (KS25131) Approximately 100 m below 8.08 g/t Au over 6.75 m from 186.95 m (KS24091) All holes intersected gold mineralization within wide zones of altered and deformed metavolcanic and metasedimentary lithologies

Results pending for over 20 holes, drilling ongoing Focus on testing the potential extensions of the mineralized system at Kaaresselkä



Comments

"The first results from the autumn drill program, including 3.72 g/t Au over 10.35 m, extend the gold mineralized system 100 m deeper in the central part of the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area)," commented Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "Aurion is looking forward to providing further updates following the receipt of the pending results for over 20 holes from the ongoing drill program at the Risti property focusing on the Kaaresselkä area."

Figures related to this news release can be found here:

https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1597/nr25-14figures.pdf

Table 1: Vanha Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target Area / Notes KS25128 281.50 180.2 -54.7 94.40 95.70 1.30 0.20 Vanha and





202.95 204.00 1.05 0.22

and





213.20 214.65 1.45 0.33

and





252.70 256.00 3.30 0.28

KS25129 281.50 180.1 -54.8 33.35 34.00 0.65 0.37 Vanha and





35.50 36.95 1.15 0.20

and





166.05 167.00 0.95 0.23

and





175.65 177.10 1.45 0.46

and





181.45 182.70 1.25 0.31

and





197.55 199.55 2.00 0.40

and





217.90 228.25 10.35 3.72

including





218.95 220.00 1.05 31.20

and





259.00 264.65 5.65 1.50

including





259.00 260.00 1.00 7.53

KS25130 332.50 179.8 -54.8 85.10 87.25 2.15 0.33 Vanha and





103.25 106.45 3.20 0.52

and





256.50 261.50 5.00 0.45

and





265.50 267.50 2.00 0.41

KS25131 338.30 180.0 -55.1 158.95 165.00 6.05 0.52 Vanha and





299.60 314.60 15.00 1.19

including





306.30 307.80 1.50 6.04

KS25132 160.70 180.1 -39.7 44.00 48.35 4.35 0.79 Vanha including





47.35 48.35 1.00 2.38

and





88.00 89.90 1.90 0.93

All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.

NSV = no significant values, EOH = end of hole











Kaaresselkä area

Results for five holes, totaling 1,394.50 m, drilled at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area located in the southern part of Aurion's 100% owned Risti property (Figures 1-3) are being reported herein (Table 1). The holes targeted interpreted structural features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system. All holes intersected zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks associated with gold mineralization

The recent results are interpreted to extend the mineralized system approximately 100 m below previously intersected mineralization in several profiles. The gold mineralized system at Vanha is interpreted to extend over 1,400 m along strike and to at least 250 m depth. The gold mineralization is open along strike and at depth. The results reported in this press release and the scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect (press release Nov 13, 2023), highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km east of the recent Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) by Aurion-B2Gold JV, along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion's fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold.

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities. The higher-grade intervals are mainly hosted within silicified and brecciated zones with a moderate amount of sulphide minerals. Elevated levels of base metals and platinum-palladium have been encountered in several holes.

The initial mineralogical and metallurgical test work on two samples from the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä) demonstrated high recoveries (>93.6%) from bottle roll leaching tests, confirming predominantly free-milling gold and amenability to industry standard processing methods (press release June 3, 2025).

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (16 km from the Vanha prospect, Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (14 km from the Vanha prospect, Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Drill hole descriptions

Drill hole KS25128 is located in the central Vanha area, collared 40 m west and north of KS24076, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization below hole KS23071 (3.63 g/t Au over 11.35 m from 94.55 m). KS25128 intersected several mineralized intervals including 0.33 g/t Au over 1.45 m from 213.20 m and 0.28 g/t Au over 3.30 m from 252.70 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Mineralization in KS25128 was intersected approximately 140 m below mineralization in KS23071.

Drill hole KS25129 is located in the central Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS24076, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization below hole KS24076 (1.00 g/t Au over 16.60 m from 99.30 m). KS25129 intersected several mineralized intervals such as 3.72 g/t Au over 10.35 m from 217.90 m including 31.20 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 218.95 m and 1.50 g/t Au over 5.65 m from 259.00 m including 7.53 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 259.00 m. Visible gold grains were observed in several sample intervals. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Mineralization in KS25129 was intersected approximately 100 m below mineralization in KS24076.

Drill hole KS25130 is located in the central Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS24090, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization below hole KS24090 (0.32 g/t Au over 5.85 m from 129.75 m). KS25130 intersected several mineralized intervals including 0.52 g/t Au over 3.20 m from 103.25 m and 0.45 g/t Au over 5.00 m from 256.50 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Mineralization in KS25130 was intersected approximately 100 m below mineralization in KS24090.

Drill hole KS25131 is located in the central Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS24091, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization below KS24091 (8.08 g/t Au over 6.75 m from 186.95 m). KS25131 intersected two mineralized intervals of 0.52 g/t Au over 6.05 m from 158.95 m and 1.19 g/t Au over 15.00 m from 299.60 m including 6.04 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 306.30 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Mineralization in KS25131 was intersected approximately 100 m below mineralization in KS24091.

Drill hole KS25132 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 40 m east of KS25102, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization east of KS25102 (1.33 g/t Au over 9.30 m from 57.15 m). KS25132 intersected two mineralized intervals of 0.79 g/t Au over 4.35 m from 44.00 m and 0.93 g/t Au over 1.90 m from 88.00 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples were delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland and Rosia Montana, Romania. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and is ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Samples were analyzed for gold using either the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 100 g/t gold) or they were analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium) or the PGM-ICP23 procedure (30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Select samples were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50 g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100-micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample. Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 10 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Mark Santarossa, Vice President, Corporate Development, Cell: +1 (416) 371-1325, Email: [email protected]