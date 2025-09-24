Aurion Announces Commencement of Exploration Activities by KoBold Metals

Extensive base of till and bedrock chip sampling program commenced on the KoBold project area

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that KoBold Metals Company ("KoBold") has commenced exploration activities on the project area covering approximately 35 km2 in the eastern portion of Aurion's 160 km2 wholly owned Risti property ("the Project Area") in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

Extensive base of till and bedrock chip sampling program commenced on the KoBold project area (Fig. 1) A key exploration method for gold and critical mineral discoveries including Ikkari deposit by Rupert Resources and Sakatti deposit by Anglo American

Aurion and KoBold signed a critical minerals exploration agreement in March 2025 Press release, March 19, 2025 . Key terms: Earn-in: KoBold can earn an undivided 75% interest in commodities discovered in the Project Area (other than any discoveries that are predominantly gold or silver) by incurring USD$12,000,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the fifth anniversary of the date of signing the agreement, and KoBold commits to a USD$1,000,000 minimum exploration expenditure within 18 months. Joint venture: Following satisfaction by KoBold of the earn-in requirements, a joint venture will be established with KoBold owning 75% and Aurion 25%. Net smelter returns royalty: In case an ownership interest in the joint venture is diluted to below 10%, the ownership interest will be converted to a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty. Aurion retains full ownership rights over areas within the Project Area where the predominant mineral in a discovery is gold or silver and has the right to continue exploration activities in the Project Area during the earn-in phase and the joint venture phase as long as it holds an ownership interest. Aurion to act as the field operator during the first 12-month period

Drilling ongoing at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area

Comment

"We are excited to commence the exploration activities with KoBold's highly knowledgeable and innovative team, "Commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "The extensive sampling program will generate valuable data for gold and critical minerals exploration and utilizes a key method applied in the discovery process of all significant deposits in the region, including Kittilä (Agnico Eagle), Sakatti (Anglo American) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources)."

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

