Aurion Resources Exhibiting at Core Shack Booth 1024, AME Roundup, Jan 20-21

ST. JOHN'S, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit members of the team at Booth #1024 at the AME Roundup Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Monday, January 20 to Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The Company will be displaying core from the Aamurusko Main and Aamurusko Northwest discoveries on its Risti property in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland. In addition, Aurion will have some surface samples from its newest discoveries on its Launi East property, which it is currently drilling. Aurion Resources will be in booth #1024 January 20th and 21st from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Interested parties are encouraged to drop by the booth and meet the team and learn more about the projects. Alternately, if you prefer to schedule a meeting, please contact Mark Santarossa at [email protected].

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing our joint venture agreements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

David Lotan, Chairman

For further information: Mark Santarossa, Vice President, Corporate Development, Cell: (416) 371-1325, Email: [email protected]

