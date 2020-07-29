Aurion Resources Appoints Matti Talikka as Chief Executive Officer

TSX-V: AU

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matti Talikka, M. Sc., FAusIMM (CP) as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted that Matti will be joining the management team," said Mike Basha President of Aurion. "Matti has spent many years in exploration, development and mining for gold deposits in his native Finland and Scandinavia. He has been involved with The Company since its first property acquisition in Finland, initially as a senior officer of Dragon Mining from whom Kutuvuoma was acquired, and subsequently as a member of Aurion's board of directors. With his expertise, experience and contacts, Matti will be a great addition to our senior executive team as we work to advance multiple discoveries in Central Lapland".

Matti Talikka commented: "I'm very pleased and excited to have the opportunity to be part of Aurion's world-class exploration team as we advance our highly prospective portfolio of projects in one of the best jurisdictions in the world."

About Matti Talikka:

Matti is a geologist (M.Sc.) with experience in the fields of geological research, mineral exploration, project development, mining and minerals processing. He has held senior technical and management positions in exploration, mining and minerals processing technology companies. Between 2007 and 2015 he was employed by Dragon Mining Limited where he held several positions including General Manager Exploration focusing on exploration and project development in Finland and Sweden. Since 2015 he has worked at Outotec in various global positions most recently as Director Geometallurgy and Project Evaluation. Matti is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Chartered Professional under the discipline of Geology. He has been a non-executive director of Aurion since 2015.

Options Granted to Mr. Talikka

In connection with the appointment, Mr. Talikka has been issued 100,000 stock options, which shall vest in two equal tranches of 50,000 shares, six (6) months and twelve (12) months after their date of grant. The options have been priced at $1.38 and are exercisable for five (5) years.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mike Basha, President

