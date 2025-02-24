Aurion Intersects 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m in a Step-out Hole at Kaaresselkä, Risti Property

7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m intersected in a step-out hole, extending the mineralized system 40 m along strike at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area)

Scout hole intersects gold mineralization 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect

Winter drilling program ongoing

ST. JOHN'S NL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results for six holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m , including 57.60 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 168.35 m (KS25097) Extends the mineralized system 40 m along strike towards east at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area)

Scout drill hole intersects gold mineralization 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect 0.63 g/t Au over 12.05 m from 105.05 m , including 1.34 g/t Au over 2.65 m from 114.45 m (KS24095)

Summary and update on Vanha 2024-2025 drill results Gold mineralization intersected in all previously reported 14 holes Mineralized system extends 850 m along strike and to 200 m depth, open in multiple directions Comparison between gold results from screen and fire assay methods shows no bias between analytical methods indicating no or low nugget effect

Winter drilling program ongoing Targets include the Kaaresselkä area and selected geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies in the Risti property



Comments

"The notable continuity of the mineralized system and the higher gold grades in areas with favourable structural complexity, such as 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m, indicate the potential for a significant gold occurrence at Kaaresselkä." Commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "Aurion is looking forward to an active year of exploration, with a number of high-priority drill targets defined at Kaaresselkä and elsewhere on our wholly owned Risti property."

Figures referenced in this release can be viewed at https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1565/nr25-02figures.pdf.

Table 1: Vanha and Kaares Scout Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m Au (g/t) Target Area KS24093 157.80 190.1 -44.1 63.75 65.75 2.00 0.22 Kaares KS24094 164.20 215.0 -39.7 NSV Kaares KS24095 139.40 150.0 -40.0 105.05 117.10 12.05 0.63 Kaares including





114.45 117.10 2.65 1.34

KS25096 182.80 180.8 -49.8 90.15 91.40 1.25 0.49 Vanha and





128.50 130.00 1.50 2.94

and





157.10 157.80 0.70 1.58

and





164.45 166.10 1.65 0.36

KS25097 191.20 180.0 -57.5 91.60 96.90 5.30 0.29 Vanha and





162.10 175.70 13.60 7.92

including





168.35 169.35 1.00 57.60

KS25098 124.00 179.5 -48.7 57.70 58.65 0.95 0.27 Vanha

All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.

NSV = no significant values, EOH = end of hole

Table 2: Vanha 2024-2025 Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target Area KS23069 191.30 229.4 -60.5 35.00 35.80 0.80 8.03 Vanha and





39.75 48.50 8.75 0.35

and





57.35 60.60 3.25 0.59

and





75.25 79.70 4.45 0.61

and





89.85 91.25 1.40 0.41

and





100.30 102.00 1.70 0.28

and





108.10 115.60 7.50 0.41

KS23070 202.80 209.0 -44.4 95.90 101.55 5.65 0.39 Vanha and





111.00 113.00 2.00 0.26

and





120.80 121.80 1.00 0.33

and





127.25 130.20 2.95 0.60

including





127.25 128.10 0.85 1.60

and





146.65 151.20 4.55 0.37

KS23071* 142.50 230.2 -44.2 29.50 30.70 1.20 0.70 Vanha and





38.45 43.25 4.80 2.84

including





39.45 41.80 2.35 5.37

and





83.75 85.55 1.80 0.57

and





94.55 105.90 11.35 3.63

including





96.55 98.80 2.25 12.15

and





117.90 119.50 1.60 1.23

KS24076 152.20 178.5 -50.0 99.30 115.90 16.60 1.00 Vanha including





103.40 111.10 7.70 1.78

and





129.55 130.60 1.05 0.58

KS24077 287.40 228.5 -60.4 73.20 74.30 1.10 3.61 Vanha and





187.05 188.65 1.60 1.36

and





236.65 239.65 3.00 0.59

and





252.00 258.25 6.25 0.27

KS24078 317.60 230.5 -60.3 212.05 213.10 1.05 0.45 Vanha and





240.80 244.60 3.80 0.35

and





249.60 252.90 3.30 0.53

KS24079* 278.00 210.0 -46.7 20.10 23.20 3.10 31.90 Vanha and





237.80 238.60 0.80 2.80

and





259.75 269.60 9.85 3.29

including





268.00 269.60 1.60 17.75

KS24080* 151.10 175.0 -40.2 60.40 61.90 1.50 0.68 Vanha and





64.90 70.55 5.65 4.47

including





66.40 67.90 1.50 14.60

and





79.80 90.15 10.35 0.51

and





104.10 105.60 1.50 1.13

and





126.15 127.10 0.95 0.50

and





272.45 275.80 3.35 0.24

KS24081* 151.10 175.5 -40.4 22.45 29.10 6.65 0.52 Vanha and





85.30 94.30 9.00 2.98

including





87.30 88.20 0.90 22.50

and





114.05 118.10 4.05 2.13

including





117.05 118.10 0.95 8.19

KS24088 404.20 360.0 -55.0 216.00 218.70 2.70 3.33 Vanha and





232.00 233.40 1.40 3.07

and





344.80 350.80 6.00 0.36

KS24089 309.60 210.3 -44.4 176.35 178.60 2.25 0.42 Vanha and





187.35 188.25 0.90 0.42

and





200.85 201.45 0.60 1.20

and





220.10 222.00 1.90 0.36

KS24090 200.40 179.9 -49.6 129.75 135.60 5.85 0.32 Vanha and





140.65 143.85 3.20 0.41

and





149.50 152.00 2.50 0.31

and





157.90 160.45 2.55 0.38

and





183.80 185.35 1.55 1.13

KS24091 239.40 180.0 -49.4 144.40 145.45 1.05 0.21 Vanha and





186.95 193.70 6.75 8.08

including





188.15 191.00 2.85 16.03

and





205.25 206.75 1.50 0.41

KS24092* 176.10 180.1 -49.5 69.80 70.90 1.10 0.38 Vanha and





77.10 83.50 6.40 0.21

and





135.75 152.00 16.25 2.96

including





144.95 149.85 4.90 7.41



All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.

EOH = end of hole

* Intervals revised with screen fire assays since original press release.

Kaaresselkä area

Aurion drilled six new holes, totaling 959.40 m, in the Kaaresselkä area (Figures 1-4). The holes targeted interpreted structural and geophysical features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system.

Three holes, totaling 498.00 m, were drilled at the Vanha prospect and reported in this press release. All Vanha holes intersected gold mineralization associated with broad zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks (Table 1). The gold mineralized system at Vanha is interpreted to extend over 850 m along strike and to at least 200 m depth. The gold mineralization is open in multiple directions.

Three scout holes, totaling 461.40 m, were drilled in the Kaaresselkä area. Gold mineralization was encountered 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect. Scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect (press release Nov 13, 2023) and results reported in this press release, highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km east of the recent Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) by Aurion-B2Gold JV, along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion's fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold. Highly elevated gold grain counts, up to 950 gold grains, from heavy mineral sampling were encountered approximately 6 km west of the Vanha prospect along the structural corridor (press release Jan 13, 2025).

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities. The higher-grade intervals are mainly hosted within silicified and brecciated zones with a moderate amount of sulphides. Elevated levels of base metals, including copper, were encountered in several holes.

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Drill hole descriptions

Scout hole KS24093 is collared 390 m east of KS24092, drilled to the south and targeted the interpreted domain boundary and a geophysical feature. The hole intersected an interval with elevated gold of 0.22 g/t Au over 2.00 m from 63.75 m hosted by mafic volcanics in the area of the interpreted domain boundary.

Scout hole KS24094 is collared 285 m southeast of KS24093, drilled to the southwest and targeted copper and gold in till geochemical anomalies. The hole intersected an interval of 0.15 g/t Au plus 0.18% Cu over 2.75 m from 146.80 m hosted by mafic volcanics.

Scout hole KS24095 is located approximately 800 m to the west-southwest of Vanha and approximately 270 m west-southwest of the Lampi prospect, drilled to the southeast and targeted a geophysical feature. The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 0.63 g/t Au over 12.05 m from 105.05 m including 1.34 g/t Au over 2.65 m from 114.45 m. The mineralization is hosted by conglomerate, sandstone and breccia with associated arsenopyrite mineralization. This intercept is interpreted to be a new zone of gold mineralization in the Kaares area. Due to drilling difficulties, the hole was abandoned before reaching the planned target depth.

Drill hole KS25096 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 41 m west of KS24092, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization between holes KS24092 (2.96 g/t Au over 16.25 m from 135.75 m) and KS24088 (3.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m from 216.00 m). KS25096 intersected several mineralized intervals including 2.94 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 128.50 m and 1.58 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 157.10 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Drill hole KS25097 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m east of KS24092, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization east of hole KS24092 (2.96 g/t Au over 16.25 m from 135.75 m). KS25097 intersected two mineralized intervals including 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m including 57.60 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 168.35 m (Figure 5). Multiple gold grains were observed within the mineralized interval. This intercept is interpreted to extend the mineralized system deeper and to the east in the eastern part of the Vanha Main trend. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Partial assay results received, the remaining 2 assays are pending.

Drill hole KS25098 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 82 m south of KS24091, drilled to the south and targeted the potential up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS24091 (8.08 g/t Au over 6.75 m from 186.95 m). KS25098 intersected a mineralized interval of 0.27 g/t Au over 0.95 m from 57.70 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Partial assay results received, the remaining 17 assays are pending.

Summary and update on 2024-2025 Vanha drill results

In 2024-2025, results have been reported (prior to this press release) for 14 holes, totaling 3,203.70 m of drilling at the Vanha prospect. All holes intersected strongly deformed and altered lithologies hosting gold mineralization and extended the strike of the mineralized system from 400 m to 800 m and to 200 m depth. The mineralized system remains open in multiple directions.

Selected sampling intervals have been assayed using screen assay method. Comparison between results from screen and fire assay methods shows no bias between analytical methods indicating no or low nugget effect. Updated assay results as applicable are presented in Table 2.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples were delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland and Rosia Montana, Romania. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and is ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Samples were analyzed for gold using either the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 100 g/t gold) or they were analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Samples exceeding the UDL for gold using the Au-AA26 or PGM-ICP24 methods are further assayed using the Au-GRA22 method (50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish: LDL 0.05 g/t Au, UDL 10,000 g/t Au). Select samples were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50 g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100-micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample. Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 10 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

