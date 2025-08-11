Aurion Intersects 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m at Kaaresselkä, Risti Property

Drill intercepts include 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m , 4.29 g/t Au over 4.45 m and 4.69 g/t Au over 3.00 m

High grade mineralization intersected from near surface to approximately 250 m vertical depth

The strike of the mineralized system extended by 100 m to 1,050 m at the Vanha prospect

Further results pending, exploration activities ongoing

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results for ten holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

Mineralized system extended along strike and at depth at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area) 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m from 267.80 m including 72.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 272.00 m , and 4.29 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 308.55 m (KS25111) 100 m below the intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m (KS25097) 4.69 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 68.75 m (KS25108) 90 m above the intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m (KS25097) Gold intersected 1,050 m along strike and to 250 m depth

Further results pending, exploration activities ongoing Drill holes have targeted potential extensions of the mineralized system at the Kaaresselkä area



Comments

"The intercept of 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m provides meaningful information on the potential for scale and growth of the mineral endowment at Kaaresselkä. These results are interpreted to extend the mineralized system 100 m below the previously released intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m", commented Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "We continue to be impressed by the strength of deformation and alteration along the structural corridor at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area) where mineralization has been intersected over 1,050 m along strike and to 250 m depth and remains open in multiple directions. Further results are pending, and the continuation of the drilling program will target potential extensions of the mineralized system."

To view the associate figures for this release, please click the following link:

https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1580/nr25-06-figures.pdf

Table 1: Vanha Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target Area / Notes KS25106 185.10 179.4 -50.7 60.60 62.10 1.50 0.27 Vanha and





70.35 71.65 1.30 0.46

and





117.90 120.20 2.30 0.26 0.40 m of core loss and





123.55 128.00 4.45 1.16

and





136.80 142.00 5.20 0.88

and





150.30 154.00 3.70 0.50

and





171.45 173.85 2.40 0.22

KS25107 187.90 179.4 -50.2 NSV Vanha KS25108 122.50 180.0 -49.4 49.20 51.45 2.25 2.15 Vanha and





68.75 71.75 3.00 4.69 0.30 m of core loss including





70.75 71.75 1.00 13.70

KS25111 320.40 180.0 -60.0 191.00 192.75 1.75 0.35 Vanha and





267.80 300.35 32.55 4.42 Vanha including





269.80 277.75 7.95 13.54

and including





272.00 273.00 1.00 72.80

and





308.55 313.00 4.45 4.29

KS25112 239.30 180.5 -49.7 132.50 133.50 1.00 0.28 Vanha and





202.50 206.45 3.95 1.06

and





213.85 216.90 3.05 0.77

KS25113 104.70 180.0 -49.5 38.90 40.10 1.20 0.39 Vanha and





41.70 43.20 1.50 0.24

and





51.05 53.85 2.80 0.20

and





62.95 66.00 3.05 0.36

and





75.10 78.90 3.80 0.36

KS25114 137.90 180.0 -50.2 46.80 47.90 1.10 0.42 Vanha and





53.00 54.60 1.60 0.21

and





60.45 63.30 2.85 0.60

and





72.75 74.70 1.95 0.61

KS25118 290.70 179.9 -55.2 165.05 166.70 1.65 0.62 Vanha and





217.65 218.65 1.00 0.21

and





221.50 222.50 1.00 0.22

and





224.50 225.50 1.00 0.29

and





228.50 229.50 1.00 0.43

and





232.50 233.50 1.00 1.19

KS25119 131.30 180.1 -49.6 NSV Vanha KS25120 281.70 179.9 -54.5 166.00 171.75 5.75 0.44

and





202.60 209.25 6.65 0.21



All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut. NSV = no significant values, EOH = end of hole

Kaaresselkä area

Results for ten holes, totaling 2,031.60 m, drilled at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area located in the southern part of Aurion's 100% owned Risti property (Figures 1-6) are being reported herein (Table 1). The holes targeted interpreted structural features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system.

The recent results are interpreted to extend the Vanha mineralized system by 100 m to 1,050 m along strike and to 250 m depth. The mineralized system remains open along strike and at depth. All holes intersected broad zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks associated with gold mineralization. The results reported in this press release and the scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect (press release Nov 13, 2023), highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km east of the recent Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) by Aurion-B2Gold JV, along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion's fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold.

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities. The higher-grade intervals are mainly hosted within silicified and brecciated zones with a moderate amount of sulphide minerals. Elevated levels of base metals and platinum-palladium have been encountered in several holes.

The initial mineralogical and metallurgical test work on two samples from the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä) demonstrated high recoveries (>93.6%) from bottle roll leaching tests, confirming predominantly free-milling gold and amenability to industry standard processing methods (press release June 3, 2025).

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Drill hole descriptions

Drill hole KS25106 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m east of KS25099, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization east of hole KS25099 (1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m from 126.20 m). KS25106 intersected mineralized intervals including 1.16 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 123.55 m and 0.88 g/t Au over 5.20 m from 136.80 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Several of the intercepts fall within a zone of sheared and altered mafic volcanics returning 0.36 g/t Au over 36.10 m from 117.90 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend. This hole also intersected an interval of elevated platinum and palladium values returning 0.31 g/t Pt+Pd over 11.85 m from 162.00 m.

Drill hole KS25107 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 80 m east of KS25099, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization east of hole KS25099 (1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m from 126.20 m). KS25107 intersected altered and sheared mafic volcanics with one sample returning an elevated gold value (≥0.1 g/t). This hole also intersected an interval of elevated platinum and palladium values returning 0.26 g/t Pt+Pd over 27.20 m from 160.70 m.

Drill hole KS25108 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m south of KS25097, drilled to the south and targeted the potential up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS25097 (7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m). KS25108 intersected mineralized intervals of 2.15 g/t Au over 2.25 m from 49.20 m and 4.69 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 68.75 m including 13.70 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 70.75 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. The mineralized intercept of 4.69 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 68.75 m is interpreted to be 90 m above the intercept in KS25097 (Figure 4).

Drill hole KS25111 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS25097, drilled to the south and targeted the potential down-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS25097 (7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m). KS25111 intersected mineralized intervals of 0.35 g/t Au over 1.75 m from 191.00 m, 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m from 267.80 m including 72.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 272.00 m and 4.29 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 308.55 m (Figure 6). Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Visible gold grains were observed in several sample intervals. The mineralized intercept of 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m is interpreted to be 100 m below the intercept in KS25097 (Figure 4).

Drill hole KS25112 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS24092, drilled to the south and targeted the potential down-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS24092 (2.96 g/t Au over 16.25 m from 135.75 m). KS25112 intersected mineralized intervals including 1.06 g/t Au over 3.95 m from 202.50 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. The two lower intercepts fall within a zone of sheared and altered mafic volcanics returning 0.41 g/t Au over 17.95 m from 198.95 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Drill hole KS25113 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 60 m south of KS25096, drilled to the south and targeted the potential up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS25096 (2.94 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 128.50 m). KS25113 intersected mineralized intervals including 0.36 g/t Au over 3.80 m from 75.10 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. All the intercepts fall within a zone of sheared and brecciated sediments returning 0.14 g/t Au over 48.25 m from 30.65 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend. This hole also intersected an interval of elevated cobalt returning 224 ppm Co over 27.55 m from 26.30 m.

Drill hole KS25114 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m east of KS25107, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization associated with the Vanha trend. KS25114 intersected mineralized intervals including 0.60 g/t Au over 2.85 m from 60.45 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. All the intercepts fall within a zone of sheared and altered mafic volcanics returning 0.20 g/t Au over 27.90 m from 46.80 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Drill hole KS25118 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS25106, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization associated with the Vanha trend. KS25118 intersected mineralized intervals including 1.19 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 232.50 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. Most intercepts fall within a zone of sheared and altered mafic volcanics returning 0.20 g/t Au over 15.85 m from 217.65 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Drill hole KS25119 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 80 m east of KS25114, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization associated with the Vanha trend. KS25119 did not return any values with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t). This hole may have missed the target.

Drill hole KS25120 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 40 m north of KS25107, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization associated with the Vanha trend. KS25120 intersected mineralized intervals of 0.44 g/t Au over 5.75 m from 166.00 m and 0.21 g/t Au over 6.65 m from 202.60 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples were delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland and Rosia Montana, Romania. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and is ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Samples were analyzed for gold using either the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 100 g/t gold) or they were analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium) or the PGM-ICP23 procedure (30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Select samples were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50 g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100-micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample. Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 10 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its wholly owned Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Mark Santarossa, Vice President, Corporate Development, Cell: +1 (416) 371-1325, Email: [email protected]