Aurion Extends the Strike of the Mineralized System by 300 m to 1.4 km at Kaaresselkä, Risti Property

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results for seven holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

Gold mineralized system extended by 300 m to the west to 1.4 km along strike at the Vanha prospect 1.07 g/t Au over 9.20 m from 75.60 m and 1.20 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 109.65 m (KS25116) 2.85 g/t Au over 4.80 m from 70.50 m and 1.68 g/t Au over 8.10 m from 155.10 (KS25110) 0.88 g/t Au over 20.30 m from 43.00 m including 2.01 g/t Au over 4.15 m from 57.30 m (KS25115) Near-surface mineralization extends the system 300 m towards west and is located approx. 1.1 km from the high-grade intervals reported Aug 11, 2025 Mineralization intersected 1.4 km along strike and to 250 m depth, open in multiple directions

Indications of gold mineralization in the western part of the Risti property Three out of six scout holes intersected gold mineralized structures Several samples with elevated, up to 213, gold grain counts from heavy mineral sampling

Drilling and generative exploration programs ongoing Drilling ongoing targeting the potential extensions of the mineralized system at Vanha Generative programs include till sampling and geophysical surveys



Comments

"Aurion's spring drilling program extended the gold mineralized system to 1,400 m along strike and to 250 m depth at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area). Significant widths of higher-grade mineralization were also discovered," commented Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "The Vanha mineralized system is growing impressively. The ongoing drilling program is testing for further higher-grade mineralization and strike extensions."

To view associated images, please click this link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1588/nr25-10figures.pdf.

Table 1: Vanha Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target Area / Notes KS25109 152.00 150.1 -45.0 32.65 34.50 1.85 0.27 Vanha and





53.20 55.55 2.35 0.40

and





65.75 67.00 1.25 0.32

and





69.45 74.50 5.05 1.34

KS25110 170.10 150.1 -43.8 35.00 38.10 3.10 0.24 Vanha and





64.60 65.55 0.95 0.83

and





70.50 75.30 4.80 2.85

and





155.10 163.20 8.10 1.68

including





155.10 158.80 3.70 3.14

KS25115 130.00 150.0 -42.8 43.00 63.30 20.30 0.88 Vanha including





57.30 61.45 4.15 2.01

KS25116 150.60 150.1 -44.2 75.60 84.80 9.20 1.07 Vanha and





109.65 120.50 10.85 1.20 1.90 m of core loss KS25117 215.50 150.2 -44.4 43.80 44.85 1.05 0.78 Vanha KS25122 284.20 210.0 -46.4 220.70 221.55 0.85 0.44 Vanha KS25123 278.40 210.0 -46.5 124.05 125.00 0.95 0.62 Vanha All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut. NSV = no significant values, EOH = end of hole

Kaaresselkä area

Results for seven holes, totaling 1,380.80 m, drilled at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area located in the southern part of Aurion's 100% owned Risti property (Figures 1-2) are being reported herein (Table 1). The holes targeted interpreted structural features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system. All holes intersected zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks associated with gold mineralization

The recent results are interpreted to extend the mineralized system 300 m towards west along the Vanha trend. The gold mineralized system at Vanha is interpreted to extend over 1,400 m along strike and to at least 250 m depth. The gold mineralization is open along strike and at depth. The results reported in this press release and the scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect (press release Nov 13, 2023), highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km southeast of the Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion's fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold.

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities. The higher-grade intervals are mainly hosted within silicified and brecciated zones with a moderate amount of sulphide minerals. Elevated levels of base metals and platinum-palladium have been encountered in several holes.

The initial mineralogical and metallurgical test work on two samples from the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä) demonstrated high recoveries (>93.6%) from bottle roll leaching tests, confirming predominantly free-milling gold and amenability to industry standard processing methods (press release June 3, 2025).

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (16 km from the Vanha prospect, Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (14 km from the Vanha prospect, Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Drill hole descriptions

Drill hole KS25109 is located approximately 750 m to the west-southwest of Vanha. The hole was collared 40 m northeast of KS25101, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential continuation of mineralization intersected in KS25101 (1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.40 m). The hole intersected several mineralized intervals such as 1.34 g/t Au over 5.05 m from 69.45 m including 4.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 72.00 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25110 is located approximately 825 m to the west-southwest of Vanha. The hole was collared 40 m southwest of KS25101, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential continuation of mineralization intersected in KS25101 (1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.40 m). The hole intersected several mineralized intervals including 2.85 g/t Au over 4.80 m from 70.50 m including 6.02 g/t Au over 1.70 m from 73.60 m and 1.68 g/t Au over 8.10 m from 155.10 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25115 is located approximately 710 m to the west-southwest of Vanha. The hole was collared 80 m northeast of KS25101, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential continuation of mineralization intersected in KS25101 (1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.40 m). The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 0.88 g/t Au over 20.30 m from 43.00 m including 2.01 g/t Au over 4.15 m from 57.30 m (Figure 3). Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25116 is located approximately 735 m to the west-southwest of Vanha. The hole was collared 63 m behind KS25115, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential continuation of mineralization intersected in KS24095 (0.63 g/t Au over 12.05 m from 105.05 m) and below KS25115. The hole intersected two mineralized intervals of 1.07 g/t Au over 9.20 m from 75.60 m and 1.20 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 109.65 m (Figure 3). Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25117 is located approximately 865 m to the west-southwest of Vanha. The hole was collared 80 m southwest of KS25101, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential continuation of mineralization intersected in KS25101 (1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.40 m). The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 0.78 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 43.80 m. One other sample with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) was also encountered.

Drill hole KS25122 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 40 m west of KS24079, drilled to the southwest and targeted potential mineralization west of hole KS24079 (3.29 g/t Au over 9.85 m from 259.75 m). The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 0.44 g/t Au over 0.85 m from 220.70 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25123 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 80 m west of KS24079, drilled to the southwest and targeted potential mineralization west of hole KS24079 (3.29 g/t Au over 9.85 m from 259.75 m). The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 0.62 g/t Au over 0.95 m from 124.05 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Scout drill holes in western part of the Risti property

Six scout holes (LT25001-6) were collared approximately 6.4 to 8 km west-northwest of Vanha within the Risti Property. The holes targeted geochemical anomalies and geophysical features. The holes intersected various lithologies and structures with three of the six holes returning intervals with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) values. Hole LT25003 intersected albitized gabbro which returned 0.52 g/t Au over 4.25 m from 17.50 m. Hole LT25005 intersected felsic intrusives (syenite / quartz monzonite) with local quartz-carbonate veining and pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization which returned 0.89 g/t Au and 1.55% Cu over 0.40 m from 107.60 m and 0.62 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 111.00 m. Hole LT25006 intersected saprolitized sandstone which returned 1.08 g/t Au over 0.30 m from 16.80 m.

Heavy mineral sampling

During April and May 2025, a total of 29 test pits were excavated in the western part of the Risti property (Figure 1). The pits were dug with an excavator and reached a maximum depth of 6 m. One or more samples, comprising either till, boulders or bedrock were collected from each pit at the geologist's discretion depending on the material encountered. Till samples (+/- weathered bedrock) from the base of each pit were dry screened at -10 mm and a 5-litre (10-12 kg) sieved till sample was bagged at each site. The till samples were later submitted to a contractor, Palsatech Oy, for processing and observation.

Upon receipt of the samples, each sample was wet-sieved to produce a -2 mm fraction. A pressure washer was used to clean sieves between samples. The -2 mm fraction was passed through a Knelson concentrator or hand-panned to create a -2 mm heavy mineral fraction. The -2 mm heavy mineral fraction was wet-sieved and the -0.5 mm fraction was micro-panned. The final -0.5 mm heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) was observed using a binocular microscope and gold grains, sulphides, and accessory minerals were picked out. A total of 30 HMC samples were processed one of which was a QAQC duplicate.

Knelson gold grain counts ranged between 7 and 213 grains with five samples having ≥100 gold grains and 11 samples having ≥50 gold grains. The shape of the observed gold grains is mostly angular or subangular indicating local or nearby sources for the gold grains.

Many of the samples with elevated gold grain count values occur along or in the vicinity of interpreted structural features. This indicates the potential existence for structurally controlled gold mineralization in previously untested areas, for example between the Kaaresselkä area (Aurion 100%) and the Vuoma discovery (Aurion-B2Gold JV) along the interpreted structural corridor in the southern part of the Risti property.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples were delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland and Rosia Montana, Romania. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and is ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Samples were analyzed for gold using either the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 100 g/t gold) or they were analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium) or the PGM-ICP23 procedure (30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Select samples were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50 g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100-micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample. Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 10 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

