Aurion Expands Land Package in Central Lapland

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports that it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with Sakumpu Exploration OY ("Sakumpu"), a 100% held subsidiary of ASX listed, S2 Resources ("S2") (ASX: S2R) to acquire the Keulakkopää exploration permit in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland.

The Keulakkopää permit comprises two separate areas totaling 6.4 km2 and is located approximately halfway between Aurion's Aamurusko Discovery and Rupert Resources' 3.95 Moz Ikkari Deposit.

Pursuant to the Agreement, on closing, Aurion will issue 200,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to S2. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from closing, and will also be subject to a voluntary escrow agreement which provides that the Consideration Shares will be released to S2 when the Finnish mining authorities approve the extension of the permit. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion Resources commented: "The acquisition of the Keulakkopää exploration permit area further expands and consolidates Aurion's wholly owned Risti property, which already hosts several recent gold discoveries. Aurion's extensive land package in Central Lapland covers highly prospective ground within an area we believe to be an emerging gold camp."

https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1437/nr22-07figure.pdf

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

Matti Talikka, CEO

