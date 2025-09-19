Aurion Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Kinross

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of Units (the "Kinross Private Placement") with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), resulting in Kinross maintaining its ownership position of 9.99% on a partially diluted basis.

Kinross Private Placement

Under the Kinross Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 885,000 Units at a price of C$0.84 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$743,400. By news release dated August 26, 2025, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of Units (the "Offering") with a strategic investor. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Aurion (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of Aurion (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.08 for a period of three years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. The Offering closed on September 3, 2025.

Kinross initially purchased 6,853,500 Common Shares of the Company by way of private placement in September 2017, thus acquiring 9.98% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Kinross has the right to maintain its pro rata share interest in the Company for so long as it owns at least 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from time to time. On closing, Kinross will hold approximately 9.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Aurion on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Concurrently with the closing of the Kinross Private Placement, Kinross was granted certain additional rights, provided Kinross maintains certain ownership thresholds in the Company, including: (i) the right to participate in future equity financings and top-up its holdings in the event of dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 9.99% ownership interest, on a partially-diluted basis, in the Company; and (ii) the right (which Kinross has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of Aurion to eight or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of Aurion.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offerings for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Flagship Risti Project in Finland, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The securities to be offered under the Kinross Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corporation and KoBold Metals Company in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, including the use of net proceeds from the Offering, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 of the United States. Generally, these forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to foreign currency fluctuations; risks inherent in mining including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, ground control problems and flooding; risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; actual ore mined varying from estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution and metallurgical and other characteristics; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; uncertain political and economic environments; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under risk factors in the Company's current management discussion and analysis. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presently for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

