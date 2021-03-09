Aurion Announces Stock Option Grants

TSX-V: AU

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.95 per share for a five-year term expiring March, 9 2026. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

