AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 14, 2022, 17:38 ET
TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated June 13, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article