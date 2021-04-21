Auntie Anne's® Introduces Its At Home Classic Pretzel Nuggets in the Frozen Aisle of Canadian Walmarts

Each pack of pretzel nuggets feature four nugget pouches, salt and pretzel butter packets, so snackers can top their pretzel however they choose. Made using Auntie Anne's signature ingredients to bring to life the iconic buttery taste baked right into the dough, nuggets can be easily prepared in the microwave, toaster or oven to replicate the fresh-baked taste fans know and love.

"Snacking at home is on the rise worldwide with no signs of slowing down anytime soon," said Dave Mikita, President, Global Channels Licensing Division at Focus Brands. "That's why we're thrilled to bring pretzel lovers across Canada our Auntie Anne's At Home Pretzel Nuggets in the frozen section of the grocery store. By making the delicious, craveable flavors of Auntie Anne's pretzel nuggets available in grocery for fans to bring home, Canadians now have even more ways to easily enjoy a nostalgic, freshly baked favorite whenever the craving strikes."

The Auntie Anne's At Home Classic Pretzel Nuggets are available to purchase in the frozen aisle at 300 Walmart locations in Canada. MSRP $3.99-$4.49.

To find the product available near you, visit https://www.walmart.ca/en.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

