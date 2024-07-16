AUKA CAPITAL CORP. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Auka Capital Corp. ("Auka") (TSXV: AUK.P) a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2024, it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated July 16, 2024 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Dr. Phone Fix Canada Limited ("DPF"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Auka's wholly-owned subsidiary, 2629911 Alberta Inc. ("Subco"), will amalgamate with DPF (the "Amalgamation") to complete Auka's qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

In connection with the Amalgamation, it is intended that Auka will be renamed to "Dr. Phone Fix Corporation", or such other similar name as may be accepted by the relevant regulatory authorities and approved by DPF and Auka (the "Resulting Issuer"). The Transaction is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals required by applicable corporate law, including the approval of the Exchange, as well as the satisfaction of conditions to closing as set out in the Definitive Agreement. It is intended the Resulting Issuer will continue the business of DPF.

About DPF

DPF is a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and is a multi-award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's billion-dollar cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry.

Founded in 2019, DPF operates a growing network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. DPF sells certified pre-owned ("CPO") devices and a wide selection of accessories. DPF has well established networks to acquire and re-sell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors, offering a one-year warranty on all of its CPO devices.

With just one store in St. Albert, Alberta, in 2019. DPF began expanding in 2020 and ended the year with five stores. An additional 15 stores were opened in 2021, primarily in Western Canada, and in 2022 DPF entered the Ontario market with the opening of three stores in the Greater Toronto Area and added another two stores in Western Canada. By the end of 2023, DPF was operating 34 retail stores in 20 cities and across four provinces and is named the 10th Fastest-Growing Company in Canada in The Globe and Mail's 5th Annual Rankings.

DPF has 6,555,811 Class A Common shares ("DPF Shares") issued and outstanding. Additionally, approximately $5.5 million in DPF debt will, under the terms of the Transaction, be converted into approximately 3 million DPF Shares (the "Debt Conversion Shares") prior to closing of the Transaction.

Terms of the Proposed Transaction

The Transaction will be carried out pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, a copy of which is, or shortly will be, filed on Auka's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The below description of the terms of the Transaction and the Definitive Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Definitive Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, at the effective time of the Amalgamation, DPF will amalgamate with Subco to form an amalgamated entity ("Amalco"), which will continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auka. In connection with the completion of the Amalgamation, each holder of DPF Shares shall exchange their DPF Shares for common shares in the capital of the Resulting Issuer ("Resulting Issuer Common Shares") on the basis of 9.15218640916375 fully paid and non-assessable Resulting Issuer Common Shares for every one (1) DPF Share held, at a deemed price of approximately $1.83 per DPF Share. The deemed value of each Resulting Issuer Common Share issued to holders of DPF shares under the Transaction is $0.20 per share.

The Transaction itself is not subject to Auka shareholder approval. Auka intends to hold an annual and special meeting of its shareholders (the "Auka Meeting") in October 2024 to approve certain matters related to the Transaction, including, among other matters, the:

appointment, subject to the completion of the Transaction, of EBT Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of Auka and the authorization of the board of directors of Auka to fix the remuneration thereof;

election of the directors of Auka to hold office from the effective time of the completion of the Transaction; and

change in the name of Auka from "Auka Capital Corp." to "Dr. Phone Fix Corporation" or such other name as the board of directors of Auka deems appropriate (collectively, the foregoing approvals, the "Required Approvals").

Additional details regarding the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Auka will be available in a management information circular that is expected to be delivered to shareholders of Auka. The Amalgamation will be approved by the sole shareholder of Subco by way of a written resolution. The Amalgamation will further require the approval of the shareholders of DPF.

In connection with the proposed Transaction, it is expected that approximately 87,313,795 Resulting Issuer Common Shares will be issued to the holders of DPF Shares (not including DPF Shares issuable upon the conversion of Subscription Receipts (as defined below)). Based on the number of DPF Shares outstanding as of the date hereof, and assuming the exchange of each Subscription Receipt into underlying securities, it is expected that there would be a maximum of approximately 120,070,730 Resulting Issuer Common Shares (assuming the full exercise of the Agent's Option (as defined below)) outstanding upon completion of the Transaction, on a non-diluted basis. On completion of the Transaction, the current shareholders of Auka are expected to hold an aggregate of approximately 12,500,000 Resulting Issuer Common Shares, representing approximately 10.42% of the maximum number of Resulting Issuer Common Shares (assuming the full exercise of the Agent's Option), the current shareholders of DPF (including the holders of Debt Conversion Shares) would hold an aggregate of approximately 87,313,795 Resulting Issuer Common Shares, representing approximately 72.80% of the maximum number of Resulting Issuer Common Shares (assuming the full exercise of the Agent's Option), and investors in the Private Placement (as defined below) would hold an aggregate of approximately 20,125,000 Resulting Issuer Common Shares (assuming the full exercise of the Agent's Option), representing approximately 16.78% of the maximum number of Resulting Issuer Common Shares.

The completion of the Amalgamation is conditional on obtaining all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals in connection with the matters described above and other conditions customary for a transaction of this type. Auka and DPF anticipate closing the Transaction in October 2024.

Summary Financial Information of DPF

Based on the audited annual financial statements for DPF as at and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Assets



Current Assets



Cash $323,837 $207,252 Trade and other receivables $134,093 $446,524 Inventory $1,514,378 $1,633,229 Prepaid expenses $1,090 $4,574 Total Current Assets $1,973,398 $2,291,579





Non-Current Assets



Property and equipment $8,643,138 $8,330,454 Right-of-use assets $6,352,564 $6,557,223 Security deposits $158,953 $155,145 Advances to related parties - - Deferred tax assets $79,694 $5,748 Total Non-Current Assets $15,234,349 $15,048,570 Total Assets $17,207,747 $17,340,149 Liabilities



Current Liabilities



Bank indebtedness $291,135 $221,952 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $709,268 $236,822 Due to related parties $5,339,574 $3,918,840 Short-term debt $500,000 - Current portion of lease liabilities $687,451 $557,069 Current portion of long-term debt $998,575 $854,920 Total Current Liabilities $8,526,003 $5,789,603





Non-Current Liabilities



Lease liabilities $6,331,246 $6,383,599 Long-term debt $8,327,916 $7,741,026 Convertible debentures $50,827 $13,580 Derivative liability $56,588 $25,220 Deferred tax liabilities - - Total Non-Current Liabilities $14,766,577 $14,163,425 Total Liabilities $23,292,580 $19,953,028







December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Revenue, net $10,062,669 $6,316,910 Cost of sales $4,665,511 $3,362,694 Gross profit $5,397,158 $2,954,216 Selling, general and administrative expenses $7,621,096 $5,678,095 Income from operations before the following: $(2,223,938) $(2,723,879)

Interest expense on lease liabilities $(435,511) $(391,227)

Interest expense on debt $(908,655) $(505,702)

Gain on derivative liability $3,880 -

Government assistance income $20,000 $13,963 Total other income (expenses) $(1,320,286) $(882,966) Loss before income tax expense (recovery) $(3,544,224) $(3,606,845) Income tax expense (recovery) $(72,170) $(4,936) Net and comprehensive loss $(3,472,054) $(3,601,909)







The financial information provided as at and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is derived from the audited annual financial statements of DPF.

Further financial information, including unaudited financial statements of DPF for the period ended March 31, 2024, will be included in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction.

Private Placement of Subscription Receipts of DPF

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, DPF is expected to complete a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the "Agent") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000, subject to the Agent's Option, of subscription receipts of DPF (the "Subscription Receipts"), at a price of $1.83 per Subscription Receipt. The Agent has been granted an option, exercisable in whole or in part at the closing of the Private Placement, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to an aggregate of $525,000 (the "Agent's Option").

The Subscription Receipts will be created and issued pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the "Subscription Receipt Agreement") to be entered into among Odyssey Trust Company, as subscription receipt agent (the "Subscription Receipt Agent"), DPF, Auka and the Agent.

Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof, into one unit ("Unit") comprised of one DPF Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of DPF (each whole warrant, a "DPF Warrant"), subject to adjustment in certain events, immediately before the completion of the Transaction upon the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions (as to be defined in the Subscription Receipt Agreement) on or before October 31, 2024 (the "Escrow Release Deadline"). Each DPF Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one DPF Share at a price of $2.2875 per DPF Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance thereof, subject to adjustment in certain events.

In consideration for the Agent's services in connection with the Private Placement, DPF will pay to the Agent a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts, payable in cash or Subscription Receipts. 50% of the commission will be paid on the closing date of the Private Placement with proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts. The remaining 50% of the commission will be deposited in escrow. As additional consideration for the services of the Agent, concurrently with the exchange of the Subscription Receipts into underlying securities (if and when), DPF and Auka will issue to the Agent warrants to purchase Units in an amount equal to 6.0% of the number of issued Subscription Receipts, which warrants shall be exercisable at any time up to 24 months following the date of issuance thereof at a price of $1.83 per Unit (the "Agent Warrants"). A reduced commission equal to 3.0%, payable in cash or Subscription Receipts, is payable and a reduced number equal to 3.0% of Agent Warrants are issuable in respect of the sale of Subscription Receipts to purchasers identified by DPF or Auka to the Agent. As further consideration for the services provided in connection with the Private Placement and in acting as sponsor for the Transaction, DPF has agreed to pay the Agent a fee of $125,000 plus applicable taxes upon delivery by the Agent of such deliveries as are required of a sponsor under Exchange policies.

Upon closing of the Private Placement, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement, less 50% of the cash commission and less the full amount of the Agent's reasonable expenses incurred up to and as of the closing date of the Private Placement, will be deposited in escrow with the Subscription Receipt Agent pending satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions, in accordance with the provisions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement. All such reasonable expenses of the Agent will be paid out of proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied at or before the Escrow Release Deadline, each of the then issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and the Subscription Receipt Agent will return to each holder of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the aggregate purchase price of the Subscription Receipts held by such holder plus an amount equal to the holder's pro rata share of any interest or other income earned on the escrowed funds (less applicable withholding tax, if any). To the extent that the escrowed funds are insufficient to refund such amounts to each holder of the Subscription Receipts of DPF, DPF shall be liable for and will contribute such amounts as are necessary to satisfy the shortfall.

Proceeds of the Private Placement

It is intended that the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes following completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Sponsorship

Under the policies of the Exchange, the parties to the Transaction are required to engage a sponsor for the Transaction unless an exemption or waiver from this requirement can be obtained. Canaccord Genuity Corp., subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, has agreed to act as sponsor in connection with the transaction. An agreement to sponsor should not be construed as any assurance with respect to the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Resulting Issuer

Immediately following the completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer is expected to change its name to "Dr. Phone Fix Corporation", and the Resulting Issuer is expected to be an Industrial issuer under the policies of the Exchange.

Conditions to Completion of the Transaction

It is intended that the Transaction, when completed, will constitute Auka's "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with Policy 2.4 of the Exchange. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, (i) acceptance by the Exchange and receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals; (ii) receipt of the Required Approvals at the Auka Meeting, (iii) receipt of the requisite approval of the shareholders of DPF of the Amalgamation, and (iv) completion of the Private Placement. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Proposed Management and Board of Directors of Resulting Issuer

Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, it is expected that certain directors and officers of Auka will resign and the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer will be as follows:

Piyush Sawhney – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Sawhney, the founder and CEO of DPF is multiple award-winning, risk-taking, serial entrepreneur and thought leader playing an integral role in the growth of Canada's burgeoning cell phone repair and electronics industry. His entrepreneurial acumen and strategic vision have been instrumental in expanding the company's footprint and enhancing its service offerings. Mr. Sawhney is a network builder and founder of two cell phone and electronics related companies in Canada. Skilled in corporate development and business expansion, sales, technical training, and supply chain development makes him a valuable asset to industry committees focused on technology innovation, business growth and consumer electronics. A cell phone veteran with over 15 years of business operational experience and strategic leadership. Companies he founded were recognized by the Financial Times1 as one of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the 'Americas' for 2024 and named by the Globe and Mail2 as the 10th Fastest Growing Company in Canada for 2023. He's a winner of Canadian business leadership awards including the 2023 ASTech "Change Maker" award3 and the Alberta Chambers of Commerce 2023 'Newcomer Entrepreneur' award4. He was a finalist in 2022 for the Ernst & Young 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award5 for the Prairies as well as the Canadian SME Small Business Awards 'Top Immigrant Entrepreneur' finalist.6

Sunil Goel – President and Director

Mr. Goel is a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, where he has developed a deep understanding of technology and market trends. His entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to be involved in numerous business ventures and real estate projects, showcasing his versatility and business acumen. Notably, Mr. Goel founded MobilFix repair chain, establishing it as a trusted brand before successfully selling it in 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, one of India's premier institutes of technology, providing him with a strong technical foundation that has significantly contributed to his success in both the telecommunications and entrepreneurial sectors.

Jason Vandenberg – Chief Financial Officer

Jason Vandenberg brings over 20 years of experience across diverse financial leadership positions and has an established record of leading multiple companies through substantial growth, both organically and through business acquisitions. Jason is currently a senior vice president and co-founder of Camilla Advisory Group Inc., a management consulting firm based in Edmonton, Alberta. Prior to this, Jason was the Chief Financial Officer of ENTREC Corporation from 2011 until 2020 and the CFO of Eveready Inc. and its predecessor companies until it was acquired by Clean Harbors in 2009. In these roles, Jason was responsible for all finance and administrative functions. Prior to joining Eveready in 2005, Jason spent six years as an accountant with Grant Thornton and from 2010 until 2011 was the Vice President, Finance with Afexa Life Sciences Inc. Jason is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce, with Distinction, from the University of Alberta.

Anil Verma – Director and Vice President, Store Development

Mr. Verma brings over a decade of experience in the telecommunications industry, coupled with a robust background as an experienced residential and commercial home builder. He successfully launched and operated a Bell authorized dealership in Red Deer, AB, showcasing his entrepreneurial acumen. Mr. Verma has played a pivotal role in the build-out and development of all 35 DPF locations, demonstrating his expertise in project management and operational efficiency.

Graham Barr – Director and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Barr is the current managing partner of BARR LLP and has been an equity partner of the firm since 2015. Mr. Barr has 13 years of experience in Corporate and Commercial Law, specializing in commercial asset and share acquisition and sale, corporate reorganizations, commercial financing, shareholder agreements, tax implementation, leasing and lease review, and commercial real estate acquisition and sale.

Prior to practice, Mr. Barr completed a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto in the field of Health Law and was thereafter engaged as a research associate at the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta. Prior to joining BARR LLP, Mr. Barr articled with Ogilvie LLP in Edmonton. He is currently the National Chair of the Canadian Bar Associations Real Property Subsection and a past member of the Real Estate Practice Advisory Committee for the Law Society of Alberta.

Jay Baraniecki - Director

Mr. Baraniecki, a current director of Auka, is a utility executive with over 20 years of experience and currently holds the position of Vice President, Commercial Development at EPCOR Utilities Inc. In his current position Mr. Baraniecki is accountable for providing senior leadership to EPCOR's Commercial Development operations in Canada which primarily involves business development (origination), contract development and negotiation and integration of new commercial development projects and utility acquisitions. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Baraniecki was the Director, Technologies from February 2022 to January 2023 and Director, Energy Services from June 2016 to February 2022 where he led EPCOR Utilities Inc.'s Energy Services Division that primarily provides billing and customer care services for EPCOR's electricity and water customers. From August 2003 through June 2016, Mr. Baraniecki held progressively increasing roles in Regulatory Affairs for EPCOR Utilities Inc.'s electricity services functions, concluding with the role of Director, Regulatory Affairs and Business Planning. In this role, he was responsible for the development and execution of regulatory strategies and applications for EPCOR Distribution & Transmission Inc.'s distribution and transmission functions and EPCOR Energy Alberta GP Inc. (Energy Services).

Jeff Lloyd – Director

Mr. Jeff Lloyd, a current director of Auka, is the President of Almita Piling, a leading North American geostructural provider. Prior to his current position, Mr. Lloyd worked at a New York Stock Exchange listed international consulting firm based in Edmonton, Alberta as its vice president of Corporate Development. Mr. Lloyd graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver in 1987 and with a Juris Doctor degree from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University in 1990.

Mr. Lloyd currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Olsson, a multi discipline engineering and consulting firm based in Lincoln, Nebraska and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Derrick Club in Edmonton, Alberta. Mr. Lloyd is a past director and member of the Pigeon Lake Watershed Association, the EPCOR Community Essentials Council and the Kids with Cancer Society of Northern Alberta.

Robert Cole – Director

Robert Cole, current Chief Executive Officer and director of Auka, has over 25 years of experience in capital markets and wealth management. He is currently a Principal at Tytata Holdings Inc., a wealth management consulting firm. As a portfolio manager and family enterprise advisor, he consults on family and business wealth creation and eventual transition within a governance framework. His industry experience has ranged from product development, product distribution, practice management, industry regulatory compliance and high net worth client advisory. A graduate of the University of Alberta, Mr. Cole holds both a bachelor degree in Arts and Commerce and is currently an MBA candidate with the Australian Institute of Business.

Arm's Length Transaction

The Transaction was negotiated by parties who are dealing at arm's length with each other and therefore, the Transaction is not a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Finder's Fees

No finder's fees or commissions are payable by Auka or DPF in connection with the closing of the Transaction, other than with respect of the Private Placement.

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to Exchange requirements, Auka will file a filing statement under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which will contain details regarding the Transaction, the Amalgamation, the Private Placement, Auka, DPF and the Resulting Issuer.

Shareholder approval is not required with respect to the Transaction under the rules of the Exchange. In the event any of the conditions set forth above are not completed or the Transaction does not proceed, Auka will notify shareholders. Trading in the common shares of Auka will remain halted and is not expected to resume trading until the Transaction is completed or until the Exchange receives the requisite documentation to resume trading.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer, sale, or solicitation of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.

ABOUT AUKA

Auka is a capital pool company that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, Auka will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

The information contained or referred to in this press release relating to DPF has been furnished by DPF. Although Auka has no knowledge that would indicate that any statement contained herein concerning DPF is untrue or incomplete, neither Auka nor any of its respective directors or officers assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance, receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, completion of the Private Placement and if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approvals, and any ancillary matters thereto, are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

This forward-looking information in respect of Auka and DPF reflects DPF's or Auka's, as the case may be, current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Auka and DPF, respectively, and on assumptions Auka and DPF, as the case may be, believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, management's assumptions about the Exchange approval for the Transaction, closing of the Private Placement, closing of the Amalgamation announced above and DPF's assumptions regarding its business objectives.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Auka, Subco, Amalco, DPF, the Resulting Issuer and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion, and the terms and conditions, of the Transaction, the DPF business plans, the satisfaction of conditions to closing, the proposed composition of the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer, the proposed business and business plans of the Resulting Issuer, the Private Placement and the amount of the proceeds therefrom, if any, the terms and timing on which the Transaction and the Private Placement are intended to be completed, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the ability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals, the name of the Resulting Issuer, and the appointment of the certain auditors upon completion of the Transaction. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each respective entity believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information as applicable to them or their respective businesses or the Transaction are reasonable, such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Auka, DPF and the Resulting Issuer to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking information, events and circumstances discussed in this release, including but not limited to regulatory approval, completion of the Transaction (and the proposed terms upon which the Transaction is proposed to be completed) and the Private Placement, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including the risk that DPF and Auka may not obtain all requisite approvals for the Transaction, including the approval of the Exchange for the Transaction (which may be conditional upon amendments to the terms of the Transaction), risks of the industry in which DPF operates, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, any estimated amounts, timing of the Private Placement, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth, general capital market conditions and market prices for securities and the market conditions of the refurbished device and device repair industry in general, competition, and changes in legislation affecting Auka, DPF and the Resulting Issuer. Although Auka and DPF have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein. No statements comprising forward-looking information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made and Auka and DPF undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

__________________

