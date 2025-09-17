August wildfire in Newfoundland and Labrador causes over $70 million in insured damage

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - As wildfires continue to burn across Atlantic Canada, new estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) list insured losses from the August wildfire in Kingston, Newfoundland and Labrador, at over $70 million.

"Our hearts go out to the many individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by this year's wildfires and who have lost property," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "The Kingston wildfire in Newfoundland and Labrador resulted in the highest amount of insured property losses in Atlantic Canada this year. Rest assured that anyone whose insured property was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Insurers are committed to protecting your tomorrow by standing with you today."

Due to prolonged dry conditions and hot temperatures, much of Newfoundland and Labrador was susceptible to wildfires in August. A fire that ignited on August 3, 2025 – the Kingston wildfire – rapidly expanded in the Conception Bay North region, impacting at least nine communities on the western side of the bay. Upwards of 3,000 residents were forced to evacuate as the fire damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure.

"This event is yet another example of the growing frequency and cost of extreme weather in Canada. As weather-related disasters, such as wildfires, continue to occur more often, they are placing pressure on claims costs from coast to coast," added Dean. "Amid calls for action, the solution is clear – we must properly invest in making our homes, businesses and communities more resilient against severe weather."

With significantly heightened wildfire risk, people in Canada need governments and the private sector to continue to invest in and collaborate on solutions to protect them from severe weather disasters.

All orders of government from across the country must prioritize measures to protect people and communities, including:

Creating a more adaptable building code framework and more stringent building code standards that account for the increasing risk of severe weather.

Supporting communities in developing wildfire preparedness plans.

Incentivizing homeowners and businesses to make homes and businesses more resilient (e.g., introducing rebates and retrofit programs).

Prioritizing nature-based solutions for fire prevention, such as controlled burns, fire-smart forestry and agricultural practices.

In addition, Canada should take a proactive approach to emergency management so that communities across the country don't have to create a unique playbook after each catastrophic event.

The insured loss estimate and event description are provided by CatIQ (www.CatIQ.com) under licence to IBC.

