August Raises New Funding After Quietly Hitting $7B in Volume, Proving Institutions Never Left Crypto

August Secures $10 Million Series A to Scale On-Chain Finance Infrastructure

Dragonfly, 6th Man Ventures (6MV), SCB Limited, and Robot Ventures back August as it expands its institutional product suite and bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance.

GENEVA, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- August, an on-chain prime brokerage and execution platform, today announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by Dragonfly Ventures with participation from SCB Limited, 6th Man Ventures (6MV), Foresight Ventures, FinTech Collective, Robot Ventures, Maven11, and others. This investment accelerates August's on-chain prime brokerage capabilities, with a portfolio margin system enabling institutions to use staked assets and yield-bearing positions as collateral for structured products, OTC derivatives, and credit. With seamless cross-margining and enhanced capital efficiency, clients can hedge DeFi portfolios with CeFi rails—all within a single on-chain account. August supports 12+ blockchains, 250+ tokens, and 70 protocols, unlocking liquidity across any liquid asset.

August raises $10M Series A August co-founders Aya Kantorovich and Alexandre Elkrief

In a world where more assets are getting tokenized, and continue to move on-chain, August provides the most capital-efficient infrastructure for trade execution, maximizing liquidity and capital optimization.

August facilitates over $7 billion in monthly transaction volume across lending, DeFi and OTC transactions, and algorithmic swaps with $400M+ in loans originated over the past year. The company rebranded to underscore its commitment to building trusted financial infrastructure for a crypto industry recovering after the collapse of centralized finance (CeFi). August provides institutions, protocols, and trading desks with a comprehensive suite of on-chain financial tools, including: smart contract multi-signature accounts, trade execution, borrowing and lending, options and structured products, tri-party collateral management, cross-margining and cross-chain DeFi strategies. Clients supported today include both institutional hedge funds and principal trading firms, as well as protocols such as Upshift, the first decentralized application built on August, with total value locked (TVL) around $300M.

"The events of 2022 following the collapse of large centralized finance counterparties, more liquidity and volume has moved on-chain over the past two years, demonstrating that transparency and risk management are non-negotiable," said Aya Kantorovich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of August. "August is setting a new standard for capital-efficient and institutionally viable digital asset trading, where trust is no longer assumed—it's built into the infrastructure itself.", said Alexandre Elkrief, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of August.

By bringing on-chain verifiability to these services, August eliminates the hidden risks that have plagued CeFi. With August, credit and counterparty risk can be monitored and mitigated in real-time.

"FTX and 3AC didn't fail due to a lack of institutional interest in digital assets," said Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly Capital. "They failed because risk was obfuscated, and counterparty exposure was unmanageable. August provides real-time risk measurement, programmatic collateral management, and default transparency."

"We are thrilled to double down on August, the leader in On-chain Capital Markets. August combines the speed and composability of DeFi with the risk management tools required by the world's largest institutions. Now these benefits will be available to the public via Upshift. The future of finance is now," adds Carl Vogel, General Partner at 6th Man Ventures.

About August

August, an on-chain prime brokerage and execution platform that enables users to borrow, lend, trade, and clear across any DeFi and CeFi application with any form of liquid collateral. August supports all DeFi primitives, including lending, borrowing, spot execution, over the counter options, and derivatives.

Media contact:

Aya Kantorovich,

+16466009692,

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636930/August_Digital_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636931/August_Digital_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636929/August_Digital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE August Digital