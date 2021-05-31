August Electronics Welcomes New CEO To Drive Strategic Growth

Paul Crawford brings more than 30 years of experience; current CEO will step over to newly formed COO role

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - August Electronics, a Canadian-based, world-class leader offering state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing services to a wide variety of industries, is pleased to announce Paul Crawford has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today.

August's outgoing CEO, Tanya Korenda, will remain a key strategic leader within the organization. She will be stepping over to a newly-formed Chief Operations Officer (COO) position.

The company ownership team remains unchanged and includes Tanya Korenda as COO, Jack Francis as President and Co-Founder and Peter Wilson as Co-Founder.

From Calgary, Paul Crawford brings more than 30 years of executive leadership, engineering and EMS experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of Northpoint Technical Services. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Calgary and previously trained as a journeyman machinist and welder. An active community member, Crawford has also invented / co-invented seven patents.

Says Crawford, "August Electronics is poised to expand as a growing and ambitious organization, creating new opportunities for our team, clients and stakeholders. I am looking forward to supporting and leading the team as we venture forward together."

Says Korenda, "This is an exciting and pivotal time for August Electronics. I believe that Paul has the talent, experience and vision to help drive our company forward. He believes in our values and our people. I look forward to working alongside him as I focus on developing our operational growth and excellence."

Crawford will be responsible for carrying out August Electronics' current strategic plan, which includes an ambitious 20 per cent year-over-year sales growth through to 2024. Further, the company will continue to take steps to diversify its client base beyond the oil and gas sector into other end-use industries such as Medical Technological Devices, Aerospace and Defense Instrumentation, Wind Turbine Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive Electronics, and Industrial Electrical Equipment.

As part of this initiative, August Electronics has received its APEGA certificate and has certified their quality management system to ISO 13485:2016, an internationally recognized quality certification standard required for the production and sales of medical devices.

Continuous investments in equipment, operational updates and process improvements have allowed August Electronics to increase production capacity and process efficiencies, allowing the company to increase its number of clients and manufacturing volumes.

August Electronics currently operates a customized, 85,000 square-foot electronics manufacturing facility in Calgary.

About August Electronics:

August Electronics is a Canadian-based, world-class electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider enabling scalable growth of your business – across diverse industries. Bringing nearly 30 years of electronics experience to every client engagement, we are your strategic manufacturing partner, guiding you through your entire product development cycle – from concept and prototyping, through go-to-market and even aftermarket support services.

Leveraging our customized Calgary-based 85,000 square-foot electronics manufacturing facility, a diverse inventory network, large-scale manufacturing and elite quality control, August guides you through New Product Introduction (NPI) to production, providing valuable Design for Manufacturability (DFM) and Design for Testing (DFT) feedback along the way. We provide the highest quality of components and services to continually enhance value. Our expertise spans Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Through Hole PCB Assembly, mid-to-complex box build assemblies, as well as equipment refurbishments and repairs. For more information, please visit www.aeicm.com.

