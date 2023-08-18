August 18th, 2023 Super-Fast Internet Coming to Sexsmith: Exciting News for the entire Town!

SEXSMITH, AB, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Hold onto your hats, because amazing things are happening in Sexsmith! Northern Lights Fiber is making a big change by building new telecommunication infrastructure (underground fiber optic cables) to bring fast internet to the entire Town.

This special project will make Sexsmith a leader in the digital world. It's going to make life better for families and businesses alike and will open a lot of new possibilities. With this new internet from Northern Lights Fiber, Sexsmith will be able to rely on consistently super fast internet. It's like having a brand-new digital superhighway for information that will help talk, learn, and do business faster and more reliable than ever before!

Here are some of the best things about this new super-fast internet:

Crazy Fast Speed: Everyone in town, including homes and businesses, will get to use the internet super quickly. You can watch videos, download stuff, and have video calls without any problems, even when lots of people are online at the same time.

Always Ready: This new internet is super strong and won't take breaks. It will always be there when you want to use it, so you won't have to worry about it suddenly buffering or stopping.

Ready for the Future: The new internet is built to work with the cool things of the future. It's like getting a super-smart gadget that will stay useful for generations to come.

More Jobs and Cool Stuff: With super-fast internet, Sexsmith will become a cool place for new businesses, people who work remotely, and folks who have great ideas. This will make the Town more attractive to new businesses and economic development!

"We are excited to welcome Canadian Fiber Optics to the Town of Sexsmith. We believe this is an opportunity for economic growth in the community, significantly enhancing the connectivity options and available network speed for local business and residents alike. In today's business world we know the quality of internet service is an integral part of the success of a company and we also know that families heavily rely on these services in their daily lives. Improving this service in the community will open new doors for business and improve the quality of life in Sexsmith for residents." Mayor Kate Potter

This new internet is on its way and will be ready this fall. While it's being set up, Northern Lights Fiber will continue to post updates on https://www.facebook.com/NorthernLightsFiberSexmith and our website www.lightupsexsmith.ca to make sure things go smoothly and everyone knows how awesome this new internet will be. Northern Lights Fiber is making a huge investment in new infrastructure to make Sexsmith internet better. We're proud to be part of this exciting change and can't wait to bring super-fast internet to everyone!

Northern Lights Fiber is a company that is dedicated to closing the digital divide and securing a digital future for rural Alberta communities. Good, fast, and reliable internet is for all generations and demographics, and everyone in Sexsmith will soon have the opportunity to benefit from having fast and reliable internet.

Whether you feel you immediately need fiber-based internet in the short term, its important that Northern Lights Fiber hears from every home or business to ensure that we enable your property for this new digital infrastructure. Call them to find out how you can get your home connected fiber infrastructure completely free to charge! Act quickly before the promotion expires.

SOURCE Northern Lights Fiber

For further information: For more info and if the media wants to know about Northern Lights Fiber's cool new internet, contact: Johann Reimer, Director of Business Development Phone: 1-888-236-2947, Email: [email protected]