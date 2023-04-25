Augmentir Named 2023 Connected Worker Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

Augmentir's massive growth through customer satisfaction, enhanced value through partnerships, unmatched customer support, innovation focus, and brand loyalty drive Its strong leadership focus.

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the connected worker solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Augmentir with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company provides the only artificial intelligence (AI)-powered connected worker platform for the industrial sector. Augmentir has earned an impeccable reputation for delivering unparalleled value by optimizing digital workflows and enhancing quality, performance, and safety. With its exceptional blend of leadership, heritage, and innovation, the company is positioned as a preferred partner in the connected worker arena.

2023 Global Connected Worker Solutions Company of the Year Award

Augmentir's AI-powered connected worker platform enables customers to experience significant enhancements in performance, optimized processes, heightened safety, and increased compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform complements customers' existing enterprise software solutions, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems to optimize end-to-end workflows for a truly connected frontline workforce. Unlike other connected worker platforms, Augmentir's solution offers a hosted set of integration services to allow deep integration with existing business processes within Augmentir's software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. Augmentir continually enhances its customer value, garnering widespread recognition, evident by its customer loyalty and accolades from research analysts.

According to Michelle Funke, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, "Augmentir's solutions are AI-powered at their core; this is a huge differentiation factor as all other competitors' platforms lack this foundational capability and, at best, only have AI capabilities integrated as an added feature. The company takes a four-pronged approach to connected work by targeting skills management, digital workflows, collaboration, and knowledge sharing to bring end-to-end results for industrial organizations and employees."

Augmentir's AI-driven solutions foster a connected workforce, generating extensive data that enables customers to deliver more tailored and precise work instructions and guidance. The technology facilitates more streamlined and effective communication, contributing to ongoing safety and quality improvements. Augmentir's skills management capabilities, unlike traditional solutions, oversee worker certifications, endorsements, and permits to enhance safety and compliance with government regulations, thereby broadening Augmentir's market reach and expanding the scope of its functionality. Augmentir sustains strong customer relationships to guarantee ongoing satisfaction and maintain a vital connection to the market, empowering it to respond effectively to emerging trends and pain points.

"Augmentir's unwavering commitment to customer value, innovation, and quality solutions has propelled its substantial growth, despite recent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. The company tripled its revenue last year, acquired dozens of new customers, secured several multi-year contracts with existing clients, and recently announced a new round of funding," added Sebastian Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. For its customer-centric strategies, best practices implementation, and strong overall performance, Augmentir earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the connected worker solutions industry.

