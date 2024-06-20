AUDUBON INTERNATIONAL AND THE CABOT COLLECTION ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP

Cabot Becomes First Brand to Enroll in New All-Inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary Certification Program

TROY, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Audubon International – the environmentally focused non-profit organization offering members numerous certifications and conservation initiatives to protect the areas where we all live, work, and play – is now the exclusive environmental stewardship partner for world-class golf and resort developer The Cabot Collection. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland.

In this exclusive, groundbreaking partnership, Toronto-based Cabot becomes the first multi-property brand to enroll every golf course and surrounding built environment into Audubon International's comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program, which was introduced in 2023.

Platinum Certification brings an entire resort or community development under one certification umbrella, including golf courses, clubhouse facilities, lodging, real estate, restaurants and retail.

"Cabot is one of the most respected and trendsetting golf destination companies in the world today, and their exclusive partnership with Audubon International gives our Platinum Signature Sanctuary program the stature it deserves as the certification standard for any property that wants to attain, and surpass, its environmental stewardship goals," says Christine Kane, CEO of Audubon International. "We look forward to working with Cabot's development, construction, golf course agronomy, and maintenance teams to reach those goals at every venue."

Across its portfolio, Cabot currently has eight golf courses open for play, with three courses in development and future growth plans on the horizon. Both of the acclaimed Cape Breton courses, Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs, are individually certified in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP for Golf) and will move under the Platinum Signature Sanctuary umbrella along with its lodging, real estate, retail and restaurant facilities.

As Cabot's portfolio expands in the near future, those courses and facilities would join in the Platinum partnership as well.

"We pride ourselves on being stewards of the destinations and giving back to the communities in which we're based. Sustainability has always been at the core of our work, and something we've been practicing from the very beginning," says Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection. "As the golf and travel industries continue to embrace the market's demand for demonstrable sustainability practices, we are thrilled to be at the vanguard of this important era. We could not ask for a more accomplished and respected partner than Audubon International to bring our stewardship plans to fruition."

About Audubon International

An environmentally focused non-profit organization, Audubon International offers members numerous certifications and conservation initiatives to protect the areas where we all live, work, and play. Its certifications are designed to increase environmental awareness, encourage sustainable environmental efforts, and educate both its members and their communities.

About The Cabot Collection

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

