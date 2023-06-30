Audrey Khan Arévalo to Represent Canada at the World Archery Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario archer Audrey Khan Arévalo has earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Archery Youth Championships, taking place in Limerick, Ireland from July 3-9. This significant achievement is a testament to the profound impact of digital advancements on the sport of archery.

Audrey Khan Arévalo (CNW Group/Union Digital Inc.)

Audrey's selection for this prestigious event follows her remarkable performance, emerging victorious in the under 18 female category at Canada's national selection camp competition in early June. Her recent accomplishments include securing first place in the qualification round, setting a new Canadian record, and claiming the gold medal in the Recurve, U18 Female category at the Canada Cup East held in Laval, Québec. Furthermore, Audrey has garnered recognition through notable finishes in esteemed US competitions, including a silver medal at the 2023 Arizona Cup.

At the age of 17 and currently in grade 11 at Blyth Academy, Audrey's passion for archery ignited at the tender age of 7, inspired by the Disney movie, Brave. Throughout her journey, Audrey has leveraged modern training methodologies to refine her skills under the guidance of her personal coach, Crispin Duenas. Duenas, a four-time Olympian and recent gold medal winner at the 2023 Canada Cup East, commends Audrey's unwavering focus and strong work ethic, evident in both her training regimen and her exceptional results.

Duenas stated, "It's a privilege to coach Audrey as I get to witness firsthand her passion, dedication, and talent. Her unwavering focus and strong work ethic shine through in both her training regimen and her exceptional results."

Archery, an age-old sport, has undergone a digital renaissance, with advancements driving its evolution. As the sport expands its horizons, World Archery, an organization established nearly a century ago and headquartered in the Olympic capital of Lausanne, Switzerland, has been at the forefront of this transformation. Representing approximately 30 million archers worldwide through its 160 affiliated member associations, World Archery embraces the integration of digital media and traditional broadcast arrangements to promote the sport's global reach. The World Archery Youth Championships, held biennially since 1991 in various cities worldwide, demonstrates the sport's growth and international significance. In 2025, Winnipeg, Manitoba is slated to host the next world championship, reaffirming the sports significance to Canada's athletic mosaic.

As Audrey Khan Arévalo embarks on her journey to the World Archery Youth Championships, her remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the profound influence of digital advancements in shaping the future of archery.

