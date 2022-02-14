AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION APPOINTS OFFICERS, GRANTS OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Audrey Capital Corporation (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, (TSXV: AUD.P) announces that Melissa Martensen has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, and Ian Slater has been appointed as CFO and CEO, replacing Mary Braun.

The Corporation also granted 300,000 options to Melissa Martensen at an exercise price of $0.10 which will expire on November 26, 2026.

For further information: Ian Slater, CEO, Telephone: 604-638-2545