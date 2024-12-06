Auditor General Report sheds light on Ford's reckless waste of public dollars: OPSEU/SEFPO

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO is once again calling out the Ford government for its shady handling of public dollars, following a 2024 Auditor General Report that highlighted government misspending and 'irregular' decision-making processes.

"The Auditor General's 2024 report put in writing what we already know about Doug Ford: he throws public dollars at his already-wealthy corporate friends, with no transparency to the public and no regard for government accountability," said JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President.

Notably, the report questioned the Ford government's decision to permanently close the Ontario Science Centre and relocate it to Ontario Place, citing safety concerns with its roof. This was despite the government's own internal report stating that the closure was unnecessary. Now, the Auditor General's report has brought to light that the cost of relocating and building a new Science Centre is $1.8 billion higher than anticipated, making it more expensive to relocate than to repair the existing facility.

Further to this, the report found that the procurement process for Ontario Place was 'irregular' and did not follow best practices.

"The closure of the Science Centre is another example of Greenbelt-level corruption by a Premier who doesn't respect Ontarians enough to be open and transparent about his government's decisions," added Hornick.

The Auditor General's report further highlighted the PC government's funding allocation inefficiencies in areas including healthcare, education, mental health and addictions, and addressing homelessness. This comes in the wake of Ford doling out $3 billion dollars on a tax rebate to hand out $200 cheques ahead of an early election in 2025.

"We've had six years of the PC government treating public dollars like it's a free-for-all for their rich friends, while public services that actually support Ontarians are chronically underfunded," said OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell. "Enough of the corruption. Enough of the shady deals. Enough starving public services of funding and trying to buy votes. Ontarians deserve better, and OPSEU/SEFPO will keep fighting to demand better!"

