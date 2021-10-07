Auditor General of Ontario Appoints Commissioner of the Environment

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is pleased to announce that Tyler Schulz, PhD, MSc, BSc, has been appointed as an Assistant Auditor General, assuming the duties of Commissioner of the Environment. Schulz has held the role as an Acting Assistant Auditor General, Commissioner of the Environment, since February 1, 2021.



"Dr. Schulz has done outstanding work and his experience and leadership will ensure our Office's environ- mental reports continue to make impactful recommendations," Lysyk said. She added that as Commissioner, Schulz leads audits with the priority of holding the government accountable for its responsibilities under the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 and for provincial programs intended to protect the environment.



Schulz joined the Office of the Auditor General as an Audit Director in the Environmental portfolio in April 2019. Prior to that, he worked for 11 years at the Office of the Environmental Commissioner, as the Deputy Environmental Commissioner, Director of Operations and a Senior Policy Advisor, authoring numerous re- ports and chapters on environmental issues.



Schulz completed a BSc at the University of Guelph before obtaining a MSc and a PhD in biology from Dal- housie University, where he studied the evolution and communication of marine mammals. His PhD thesis provided insight into the vocal communication of sperm whales.



The Office of the Auditor General of Ontario has a long history of auditing environmental programs and issues. The position of Commissioner of the Environment was established in 2019 by amendments to the Auditor General Act and the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993. The amendments also expanded the Office's mandate under the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993. Over the years, the Office of the Auditor General has completed more than 40 environmental reports. Recent topics have included environmental assessments (2016), the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (2018), Ontario's greenhouse gas reduction plan (2019), protected areas (2020) and environmental monitoring (2020), in addition to yearly reviews of the operation of the Environmental Bill of Rights undertaken since 2019.



The Office of the Auditor General is an independent Office of the Legislative Assembly that conducts value-for-money and financial audits of the provincial government, its ministries and agencies. We also audit organizations in the broader public sector that receive provincial funding. Our vision is to deliver exceptional value and assurance to members of the Legislative Assembly, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, and all Ontarians through high-quality work that promotes accountability, value for money and effective governance in the Ontario public sector.



Read the report at www.auditor.on.ca

