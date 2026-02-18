AI-powered platform celebrated in Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software and Best Software for Enterprise Businesses categories.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards lists for Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software and Best Software for Enterprise Businesses. G2's annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards validates AuditBoard's commitment to providing innovative AI-powered solutions for risk professionals.

"Winning these two awards from G2 proves that listening to our customers is the best way to innovate," said Jim Sperduto, Chief Growth Officer at AuditBoard. "It allows us to build AI-powered solutions that solve the actual friction that audit, risk, and compliance practitioners face every day. This recognition belongs to our customers, whose insights help us ensure they have the technology to lead as trusted, strategic advisors within their organizations."

On top of this recognition, AuditBoard was also named a leader in eight categories in the winter 2026 Grid Report from G2.com , including Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Audit Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management, Security Compliance, Regulatory Change Management, and Environmental, Social, and Governance. AuditBoard has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth. Most recently, AuditBoard was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ for the seventh consecutive year. The company was also named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders.

The positive impact AuditBoard is having on some of the largest enterprises in the world is evident in recent customer comments posted on G2:

"AuditBoard improves risk transparency and connectivity among our defense lines, streamlining controls with AI to reduce manual work, allowing focus on critical risk areas."

"The control library is very intuitive and allows navigation with ease. There is also exciting workflow automation and AI functionality."

"We use AuditBoard across many different teams and many different modules. AuditBoard has helped streamline our processes. We use it to complete risk assessments, create issues based on this information, send documentation requests, complete controls, and assess different systems."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including AuditBoard. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the seventh year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com .

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually -- including employees at all Fortune 500 companies -- use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business -- including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn .

