AuditBoard Appoints Paaras Parker as Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished HR executive joins to scale global workforce, maintain strategic organizational culture.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced the appointment of Paaras Parker as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Parker brings over 15 years of HR leadership in retail and technology enterprises, including leading companies like Greenhouse Software and Paycor. In this role, she will oversee AuditBoard's people team, working as a key partner to the business and ensuring all AuditBoard employees are closely aligned with company objectives. This strategic hire underscores AuditBoard's commitment to being a world-class organization and expanding its leadership to guide the company during this period of rapid growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Paaras to our executive bench as Chief Human Resources Officer," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "Our people are our greatest asset, and I am confident Paaras will be the strategic guide who ensures our culture remains exceptional, our global teams are fully aligned, and AuditBoard continues to be a great place to work - all while we achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Parker joins most recently from Greenhouse Software, where she served as the Chief People Officer. Prior to Greenhouse, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Paycor. Parker has a track record of growing high-performing people teams, building strong workplace culture, and guiding organizations through the evolving workplace landscape.

"The people behind a company will always be the secret sauce for success," said Paaras Parker, Chief Human Resources Executive at AuditBoard. "It is clear to me what a special team AuditBoard has in place, and I am thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal point in the company's growth journey. I am honored to guide AuditBoard's workforce through this next phase and am committed to ensuring the team has all the right tools in place to best serve our customers."

This announcement comes weeks after AuditBoard surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting the company's continued rapid growth and innovation. Parker is the most recent in a series of key executive appointments for AuditBoard, including Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., who most recently served in the same role at Paycor, and Chief Growth Officer Jim Sperduto, who was previously President of Small Business, Retirement, and Insurance Services at ADP.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc