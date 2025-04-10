AuditBoard Launches Connector Awards, Highlighting Teams and Individuals Driving Positive Change in Audit, Risk, and Infosec

Submissions now open for first AuditBoard Connector Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced a call for submissions for its inaugural AuditBoard Connector Awards. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the innovators, achievers, collaborators, and leaders who are shaping the future of audit, risk, and InfoSec. Entries will be accepted now through May 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT.

Winners will be announced at the premier event for audit, risk, and infosec leaders, Audit & Beyond , taking place October 21-23, 2025 in San Diego, CA. Categories for the AuditBoard Customer Awards include:

Future Visionaries: Transforming the Industry With Innovation

These customers have demonstrated a proactive approach, driving positive change within their organization and industry. Their use of AI, AuditBoard Analytics, integrations, and other innovative tools has redefined best practices and set new standards for success.

These customers have demonstrated a proactive approach, driving positive change within their organization and industry. Their use of AI, AuditBoard Analytics, integrations, and other innovative tools has redefined best practices and set new standards for success. Excellence in Action: Driving Impact and Transforming Business Performance

From increased operational efficiency to significant business growth, these customers have showcased the power of leveraging AuditBoard to meet and exceed their goals.

From increased operational efficiency to significant business growth, these customers have showcased the power of leveraging AuditBoard to meet and exceed their goals. Bridge Builders: Connecting Risk and Scaling Impact

These customers have demonstrated how AuditBoard empowers risk, audit, and compliance teams to work as one, breaking down silos and enabling more effective decision-making.

These customers have demonstrated how AuditBoard empowers risk, audit, and compliance teams to work as one, breaking down silos and enabling more effective decision-making. Cyber GRC Trailblazer: Breaking Boundaries in Cyber Risk & Compliance Management

These companies leverage cutting-edge technology, automation, and AI to enhance security, streamline compliance, and drive insights, helping inform business strategy.

These companies leverage cutting-edge technology, automation, and AI to enhance security, streamline compliance, and drive insights, helping inform business strategy. Agent of Change: Leading With Vision and Impact

This individual is a true leader who not only influences their team, but also elevates the role of audit, risk, and compliance through their leadership and vision.

"We are inspired every day by the conversations we have with our customers about the amazing things they are doing with AuditBoard: 30-40% time reduction performing administrative activities, employees saving 1,400 hours annually on internal audit activities, to name a couple," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "We are thrilled to launch this award program and celebrate their remarkable achievements and contributions driving the industry forward."

To apply for the AuditBoard Connector Awards, visit AuditBoard.com .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com .

Contacts

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc