AuditBoard Launches Accelerate, Delivering Enterprise-Grade AI Automation for GRC Teams

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced the launch of Accelerate, a powerful new AI solution that delivers natural-language workflows, continuous auditing and monitoring, document intelligence, and agentic AI. The launch builds on the strong foundation of AuditBoard's existing AI innovations, further empowering global risk teams with the world's first AI-driven connected risk platform.

"AuditBoard's AI has already been instrumental in our security risk oversight, and we're just scratching the surface of its potential," said Olabode Olaoke, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Block. "It has fundamentally changed how our teams work, generating faster insights and helping us make a meaningful impact on the business. We're eager to see how AuditBoard's new AI functionality will revolutionize our workflows and unlock the next level of efficiency for our team."

Transformational GRC-trained AI

With Accelerate, risk teams can deliver proactive insights and become a strategic enabler of the business, compliance teams can move faster and elevate their role as enablers of security, trust, and growth, and internal audit teams can shift from executing manual control checks to analyzing root causes and delivering strategic insights to the CFO and executive leadership. Accelerate consolidates AuditBoard's newest AI capabilities into a single experience for these teams, including:

Audit Agent : Transform audit fieldwork by reducing weeks of work into hours through accelerated control testing and documentation cycles. Leverage AI to select representative, risk-based samples that improve accuracy, consistency, and audit efficiency. And, rapidly annotate large volumes of receipts and supporting documents to streamline testing.

: Transform audit fieldwork by reducing weeks of work into hours through accelerated control testing and documentation cycles. Leverage AI to select representative, risk-based samples that improve accuracy, consistency, and audit efficiency. And, rapidly annotate large volumes of receipts and supporting documents to streamline testing. Continuous monitoring and continuous auditing: Eliminate manual evidence collection and reviews, and move away from point-in-time assurance with continuous auditing and control testing.

Eliminate manual evidence collection and reviews, and move away from point-in-time assurance with continuous auditing and control testing. Document Intelligence: Turn raw notes into audit-ready artifacts to glean insights and generate stakeholder reports, consolidating progress and insights from multiple audits into clear status summaries. Automatically transform walkthrough notes into detailed narratives and cross-audit summaries that surface key risks, processes, and trends to enhance coverage and insight.

"Accelerate is a huge unlock for how our customers run their teams," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "GRC teams can leverage the enterprise-grade capabilities of AI Accelerate to automate fieldwork, generate audit-ready outputs, and surface real-time insights -- truly becoming strategic partners for their business."

AuditBoard's AI is designed for precision and accountability. Capabilities are domain-trained, secure, and auditable, with actions logged and traceable to support oversight, compliance, and internal standards. Practitioners remain in control, applying human judgment while AI accelerates the work.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

