AuditBoard and Protiviti Launch New AI Integrations to Elevate GRC Teams, Transform Risk Insights into Strategic Business Value

Integrations provide continuous monitoring and boost efficiency of risk management teams, helping enterprises deploy AI at scale.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, and Protiviti, a global consulting firm and strategic AuditBoard business alliance, today announced the launch of two transformative solutions extending the power of AuditBoard's connected risk platform into the core of enterprise operations. These solutions leverage AI to enhance data quality, streamline workflows, and accelerate risk and audit processes, helping GRC teams provide more strategic value to their organizations.

"AuditBoard's connected risk vision is all about breaking down silos to ensure risk, compliance, and audit insights drive smarter business decisions," said Jim Sperduto, Chief Growth Officer at AuditBoard. "By teaming up with Protiviti, we are delivering integrations and AI-driven solutions that will empower our mutual customers to capture higher quality data at the source and increase visibility to risk within their daily business operations."

The new solutions include integrations with leading AI tools and large scale ERP solutions to tap into the way stakeholders engage with common workplace communication tools and automatically incorporate insights from AuditBoard directly into the broader risk management program. Key details include:

Generative AI Integrations: enable organizations to create powerful agents to communicate directly to the AuditBoard platform.

Agent analyzes historical data from AuditBoard to create concise, context-aware language for justification and mitigation of risks, and pre-populate required inputs in AuditBoard. Accelerated Throughput: Agents write directly to AuditBoard with clean, consistent data, significantly eliminating rework and accelerating throughput from intake to triage.

Deep ERP Integration: drives essential financial information directly into AuditBoard, enabling the continuous monitoring of financial controls and optimizing evidence collection.

"The future of GRC lies in embedding intelligence directly into the flow of work," said Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, Protiviti's Global Leader of Internal Audit & Financial Advisory services. "Our collaboration with AuditBoard enables organizations to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk intelligence. These AI-powered solutions elevate assurance by connecting data, context, and action--accelerating maturity and unlocking strategic value."

For more information about the new integrations, visit the Protiviti booth in the Connected Risk Experience at Audit & Beyond, AuditBoard's seventh-annual customer and industry conference taking place October 21-23 at the Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, or register for the virtual experience here .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com .

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc