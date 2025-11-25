Audain Art Museum Presents Landmark Exhibition of Its Permanent Collection

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Audain Art Museum (AAM) is pleased to announce the feature exhibition in a series marking the Museum's upcoming ten-year anniversary in 2026. From Sea to Sky: The Art of British Columbia presents a unique and expansive selection from the AAM's Permanent Collection, celebrating the holding's evolution from its inception in 2016 to the present.

Kim Dorland, 'Nemophilia #1', 2017. Oil, acrylic and pastel crayon on canvas. Audain Art Museum Collection. Purchased with funds from the Audain Foundation. (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

Built on the original donation of 225 pieces by founders Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa, the collection has since grown--under the guidance of the Museum's Acquisition Committee and curatorial staff--to more than 300 outstanding works representing the art of British Columbia. Carving, painting, and photography serve as the pillars of the collection, featuring notable works by artists active from the mid-nineteenth to early twenty-first century.

Showcasing familiar masterpieces alongside newly acquired and previously archived works, From Sea to Sky offers an exceptional cross-cultural experience--created by artists of Indigenous, European, Asian, and African ancestry--that reflects the ever-evolving socio-political identity of both British Columbia and Canada. These pieces, by artists from the province and those inspired by it, are housed within Patricia and John Patkau's striking example of contemporary West Coast architecture.

Among the active carvers and photographers of note are Robert Davidson, Dempsey Bob, Jeff Wall, Jin-Me Yoon, and Stan Douglas, while paintings by Emily Carr, A.Y. Jackson, and B.C. Binning provide a historical perspective within this sweeping display. More recent acquisitions by Karin Bubaš and Rebecca Belmore mark pivotal moments in their respective careers, and each artist has also been featured in solo exhibitions at the Museum.

"Visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the breadth and quality of the Museum's collection," says Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the Audain Art Museum. "It is a true testament to the outstanding art produced within British Columbia, exemplified by never-before-seen works by 18th-century naval draughtsman John Webber and contemporary African-Canadian artist Jan Wade."

Over the past decade, the Audain Art Museum has established itself as a leading Canadian visual arts institution through its remarkable collecting and Special Exhibitions. This enduring commitment to artistic excellence continues to guide the Museum into the future.

Curated by Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the Audain Art Museum, From Sea to Sky is on display in the AAM's Tom & Teresa Gautreau Galleries from November 15, 2025, to May 18, 2026.

This exhibition is made possible with thanks to Presenting Sponsor Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and Hotel Partner Fairmont Château Whistler.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum also hosts Special Exhibitions year-round that feature artists and collections of national, as well as, international significance.

