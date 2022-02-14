AUDACIOUS ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FINANCING FACILITY

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Company Enters into Capital Commitment Agreement with LDA Capital for up to $10 Million, With an Option to Extend for an Additional $10 Million

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 9, 2021, the Company has entered into a Capital Commitment Agreement ("Agreement") with LDA Capital Limited ("LDA Capital") a global investment group, to provide the Company up to C$10 million in committed equity capital (the "Total Commitment"). The Total Commitment is renewable at the Company's option, for an additional C$10 million under the same terms and conditions of this agreement.

Terry Booth, AUDACIOUS CEO, said, "With this new Agreement, we now have access to important additional funds that will enable us to accelerate our growth. I am pleased we were able to work with LDA and devise a structure that provides us with more flexibility and less dilution than the original agreement did. AUDACIOUS is firing on all cylinders, and with additional fuel in the tank, we will be able to further our position in the various markets we are and intend to operate in."

The Agreement grants AUDACIOUS the right, at its discretion, to issue shares in tranches for up to C$10m. The Agreement allows AUDACIOUS to access capital on a flexible basis by allowing the Company to manage the timing and size of each capital call. In every Capital Call AUDACIOUS will set a floor price (at its discretion) for the shares issued to LDA Capital ensuring the shares are issued at a price aligned and with the best interest of all shareholders. The issue price of the shares under any capital call will be 90% of the average volume weighted average price (VWAP) in the 30-trading day period after the issue of the capital call by the Company.

LDA Capital has agreed not to hold in excess of 19.9% of the common shares of AUDACIOUS.

As part of the Agreement, LDA Capital will also receive warrants for up to 5,040,556 new common shares of AUDACIOUS at an exercise price of C$0.1485 per ordinary share (subject to customary adjustments). The warrants will have a term of 3 years and 4 months from the date of signing the Agreement.

This funding instrument allows AUDACIOUS to deploy cash on an as-needed basis, rather than fully diluting existing shareholders at once for an amount of cash the Company may not need given other financing options available to the Company over the term of the Agreement. The funds will support the Company's execution on its ambitious growth strategy and will strengthen its balance sheet.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation MSO growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here.

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: [email protected].

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

