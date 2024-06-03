Starting today, Canadians can enter to win weekly prizes, including VIP access to exclusive parties being hosted by the singer in Toronto and Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Everybody, get ready to rock your body. Atypique®, the number one Canadian ready-to-drink mocktail brand, has an iconic new brand ambassador for their summer campaign, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys.

The Atypique x AJ McLean summer contest (CNW Group/Atypique)

McLean first met Atypique brand ambassador Étienne Boulay last year, and they connected immediately over their shared passion for living life without constraints. Now McLean is kicking his relationship with the brand up a notch - taking on this formal ambassador role with a national consumer contest, Atypique x AJ McLean Summer Contest, and hosting two exclusive parties this summer in Canada.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Atypique to host two legendary dance parties in Canada this summer," says AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys), performer and entrepreneur. "I'm always looking for ways to get the most out of life, and I love that Atypique allows people to do just that. I tried Atypique for the first time last year and I was so refreshed to finally have a mocktail that tastes great and looks great, too. I can't wait to bring my moves to Canada, dancing with an Atypique in hand."

Starting today, Canadians can win access to the Atypique x AJ McLean dance parties, which will be held in Montréal on July 9 and Toronto on July 11, as part of a national contest now live at atypiquesummercontest.com . The brand will be giving away incredible weekly prizes all summer long - including an all-expenses paid trip to one of the invite-only dance parties. On deck at the event? A fully stocked Atypique bar, an epic DJ and dance floor, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with AJ.

"AJ and I met in Montréal last year and we instantly connected on our decision to live choicefully," says Étienne Boulay, Atypique brand ambassador. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the lifestyle that Atypique offers than by hosting two epic dance parties this summer. I cannot wait to bring AJ back to Canada, and celebrate with the Atypique community in Toronto and Montréal, my hometown."

"We're beyond excited to announce this new partnership with AJ McLean," says Jean Gagnon, Senior Director, Cold Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "When it comes to drinks, Canadians are looking for choice. We love that Atypique can be the go-to option - whether people are choosing not to drink at all or just for an evening."

The Atypique x AJ McLean Summer Contest is now open and will run until September 24. VIP access to the dance party will be the week three prize; the winner will be selected on June 25, 2024. The contest and overarching partnership with AJ will be promoted through in-store POS, digital and social media and a national PR campaign.

About Atypique

Atypique offers seven delicious ready-to-drink mocktails inspired by your favourite cocktails: Margarita, Sangria, Mojito, Amaretto Sour, Spritz, Gin & Tonic and Rum & Cola. With just 60 to 80 calories a can, Atypique, the most cocktail mocktail†, allows you to live your life to the fullest - whether you're catching up with friends over drinks or dancing the night away. Atypique is available in 355ml can four-packs at major grocery retailers across Canada and on Amazon.ca for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

†Atypique® is the #1 NA cocktail brand & has more NA cocktail offerings than any other brand in the Canadian market - L52W Nielsen 07/10/23

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn . To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit https://keurigdrpepper.ca/our-impact/.

About AJ McLean

You already know AJ McLean as 1/5 of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 180 million, the Backstreet Boys have been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history. A multiple award winning and Grammy-nominated performer, AJ has delivered the finest pop music one has to offer – tightly crafted songs, floor-shaking rhythms, and unmistakable harmonies – making him one of pop's most influential performers. Now it's time to experience Alexander James, a pop enigma making a name for himself solo.

SOURCE Atypique

For further information: Contact Angela Maxwell: [email protected] | 416-702-6243