MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Sensitive to the disturbing phenomenon of visible homelessness, which has grown 44% over the past five years in Quebec, Atwill-Morin has decided to support Montreal's Welcome Hall Mission with a contribution of $100,000. This initiative is reflected in a recent transaction between the company and Welcome Hall Mission, when Atwill-Morin acquired land posthumously donated by the estate of a citizen of Havelock in the Montérégie region. The land borders the Carrières Ducharme site, an independent subsidiary of Atwill-Morin.

Welcome Hall Mission president and CEO Samuel Watts enthusiastically received Atwill-Morin's $100,000 contribution from executive vice-president Nicolas Croteau. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Group)

"We saw this as an opportunity to establish a mutually beneficial relationship, adding $100,000 to the purchase price of the land bequeathed to the Mission Bon Accueil, and thus adding a humanitarian dimension to a real estate transaction," enthused Matthew Atwill-Morin, the company's President and CEO. This financial support, spread over 5 years, will help support the mission of the organization, which helps transform the lives of many people in precarious situations by offering a host of direct services ranging from nutritious meals, to the acquisition of social and professional skills, to recovery, in a context of community integration.

"Homelessness is a social phenomenon that has spread to the regions in recent years, but 60% of it is still found in Montreal, and that's probably just the tip of the iceberg," added the company president, for whom the current situation should be a call to companies cultivating human and family values to put their shoulder to the wheel.

Mr. Atwill-Morin concluded by saying that, as a family business, Atwill-Morin makes a point of contributing socially to charitable and humanitarian organizations, including the Fondation du CHU Ste-Justine, for which its shareholders are particularly involved in the Winter Triathlon, which has raised over $3M for sick children in recent years.

SOURCE Atwill-Morin Group

For further information: Source: Matthew Atwill-Morin - President; Contact: Alexandre Dumas - Vice-President - Corporate Communications, National Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]