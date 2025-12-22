MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - With a view to increasing its market share in the infrastructure sector, Atwill-Morin, through its subsidiary Atwill-Morin Concrete, has acquired Montreal-based SoluBéton, a company specializing in waterproofing, repairing, and injecting all types of concrete.

Atwill-Morin shareholders Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO (right), his brothers Jonathan, President of Atwill-Morin Ontario, and Mark, Vice President of Operations, welcomed with Nicolas Croteau, Executive Vice President (left), their new ally, Gabriel Carpentier (center), Founding President of SoluBéton. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin)

This was announced today by Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO of Atwill-Morin, who specified that this acquisition would complement the services offered by the subsidiary Atwill-Morin Concrete, which has earned its stripes in more than one major infrastructure project in Quebec, including the reinforcement of beams and slabs and the shoring under the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, pending the opening of the new bridge owned by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD).

"This strategic acquisition will enable us to respond to the future shift proposed by the concrete waterproofing industry, which has experienced rapid growth in recent years throughout Quebec and Ontario," " said Mr. Atwill-Morin, noting that SoluBéton employees will join the Atwill-Morin teams, which already include more than 180 cement applicators, supported by estimators, engineers, and project managers specializing in residential, commercial, civil, and industrial projects.

"For SoluBéton, this acquisition is the natural path to ensuring the expansion and sustainability of our specialties, which also include specific expertise in working in confined spaces with various single- and double-component bitumen-, epoxy-, and polyurethane-based membranes, applied cold in drinking water, storm water, sanitary, and chemical tanks," said Gabriel Carpentier, founding president of SoluBéton, who is also joining Atwill-Morin while remaining a shareholder in SoluBéton. Mr. Carpentier added that the company shares the same values as Atwill-Morin, whose respective missions are to restore value to buildings and infrastructure in order to ensure the safety of their users.

As examples, he cited the REM - Réseau Express Métropolitain (NouvLR) projects, phase 2 of the CHUM (Pomerleau), the Bloom Lake Mine in Fermont (Minerai de Fer du Québec), the revitalization of Place Ville-Marie (Pomerleau), and the Royalmount Biomanufacturing complex, a research center built urgently during the COVID-19 pandemic (Pomerleau), which have enabled SoluBéton to carve out a reputation for excellence similar to that of Atwill-Morin.

For Atwill-Morin, this acquisition strengthens the company's competitive position in the concrete waterproofing market, which is likely to experience accelerated growth in the short term, driven in part by the imminent wave of major projects included in the Quebec government's Infrastructure Plan (PIQ).

The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed for reasons of confidentiality and competition.

SOURCE Atwill-Morin

Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]